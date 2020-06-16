Гермиона ушла в бизнес - Эмма Уотсон теперь в совете директоров легендарной компании

"Их соответствующие знания и компетенция, а также разнообразие их опыта и перспектив станут бесценным дополнением к совету директоров Kering. Коллективный разум, который выходит с разных точек зрения, и богатый опыт имеют решающее значение для будущего нашей компании", — заявил глава Kering Франсуа-Анри Пино.
"Боже, даже не верится! Поздравляю, наша дорогая; Гермиона ушла в бизнес — все приятно удивлены; надеюсь, ты еще будешь появляться в замечательных фильмах; это новый этап в жизни нашей красавицы — желаем успеха; Круто! Успешная, красивая и известная — что еще нужно для счастья?; Эмма — икона стиля! Они сделали правильный выбор", — комментируют новость фанаты актрисы.
Kering is proud to announce that Emma Watson is joining its Board of Directors, alongside Jean Liu and Tidjane Thiam. Their appointments have been approved by Kering’s shareholders during the Group’s Annual General Meeting, as proposed by the Board of Directors in March 2020. Emma Watson has also been appointed Chair of the Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors. The combined wealth of experience and skillsets of these three well-known figures will be complementary assets to the Group, enhancing the quality of the work done by the Board of Directors. The latter will benefit from their contribution in defining the Group’s strategic orientations. “I am delighted to welcome Jean Liu, Tidjane Thiam and Emma Watson to our Board of Directors. Their respective knowledge and competence, the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to the reflections of Kering’s Board of Directors. The collective intelligence that comes from the diversity of point of views and the richness brought by different experiences are crucial to the future of our organization, and I am proud to add such impressive talents to the team.” François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering. Click on the link in bio for more info. Photo by Carter Bowman @emmawatson