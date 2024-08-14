A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a car of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion — there were dead and wounded

On August 14, in the village of Bely Kolodyaz of the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a vehicle of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion with an FPV drone. A paramedic died, another one was injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian drone attack on the Hospitaliers medical battalion in the Kharkiv region resulted in the tragic death of a paramedic and injuries to others, highlighting the brutality of the assault.
- This incident serves as evidence of Russia's violation of international law and aggressive actions towards civilians and medical personnel, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration to address such atrocities.
- In a separate attack in Kherson, Russian occupiers targeted a drinking water point, leading to casualties and injuries, further underlining the devastating impact of Russia's military actions on innocent lives.
- The pre-meditated nature of these attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure warrants a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable for war crimes and intentional murder.
- The tragic loss of lives, including the brave Ukrainian paramedic Oleksandra Mulkevych, underscores the indiscriminate and ruthless nature of Russia's drone attacks on civilian populations.
A Russian drone dropped explosives on a medical vehicle
Another civilian car was hit.
Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reported this.
Two doctors, a man and a woman, who were in the car, died.
Later, the head of the "Hospitaliera" medical battalion, Yana Zinkevich, clarified that one paramedic died — the step-sister of Oleksandr "Mike" Mulkevich. Another hospitalist is in the hospital with a moderate injury.
The deceased paramedic Oleksandra Mulkevych is survived by her husband and mother.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson
On August 14, the Russian occupiers fired a drone at a drinking water point in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man was killed and two others were injured.
According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.
A local man died as a result of an enemy strike. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.
Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.
The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.
