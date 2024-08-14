A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a car of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion — there were dead and wounded

On August 14, in the village of Bely Kolodyaz of the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a vehicle of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion with an FPV drone. A paramedic died, another one was injured.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a medical vehicle

Another civilian car was hit.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reported this.

Two doctors, a man and a woman, who were in the car, died.

A civilian car traveling in the same direction was also hit by an explosion from a Russian drone. There were three people there, all of them injured. Sergey Bolvinov Head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region

Later, the head of the "Hospitaliera" medical battalion, Yana Zinkevich, clarified that one paramedic died — the step-sister of Oleksandr "Mike" Mulkevich. Another hospitalist is in the hospital with a moderate injury.

Oleksandra "Mike" Mulkevich

The crew of three girls were supposed to be home with their families tomorrow. However, on the bloody account of the Russians — another severed fate of a young brave Ukrainian woman. Share

The deceased paramedic Oleksandra Mulkevych is survived by her husband and mother.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson

On August 14, the Russian occupiers fired a drone at a drinking water point in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man was killed and two others were injured.

According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.

A local man died as a result of an enemy strike. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.

Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.