A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a car of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion — there were dead and wounded
Ukraine
A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a car of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion — there were dead and wounded

A Russian drone
Source:  online.ua

On August 14, in the village of Bely Kolodyaz of the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked a vehicle of the "Hospitaliers" medical battalion with an FPV drone. A paramedic died, another one was injured.

  • The Russian drone attack on the Hospitaliers medical battalion in the Kharkiv region resulted in the tragic death of a paramedic and injuries to others, highlighting the brutality of the assault.
  • This incident serves as evidence of Russia's violation of international law and aggressive actions towards civilians and medical personnel, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration to address such atrocities.
  • In a separate attack in Kherson, Russian occupiers targeted a drinking water point, leading to casualties and injuries, further underlining the devastating impact of Russia's military actions on innocent lives.
  • The pre-meditated nature of these attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure warrants a thorough investigation to hold the perpetrators accountable for war crimes and intentional murder.
  • The tragic loss of lives, including the brave Ukrainian paramedic Oleksandra Mulkevych, underscores the indiscriminate and ruthless nature of Russia's drone attacks on civilian populations.

A Russian drone dropped explosives on a medical vehicle

Another civilian car was hit.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, reported this.

Two doctors, a man and a woman, who were in the car, died.

A civilian car traveling in the same direction was also hit by an explosion from a Russian drone. There were three people there, all of them injured.

Sergey Bolvinov

Sergey Bolvinov

Head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region

Later, the head of the "Hospitaliera" medical battalion, Yana Zinkevich, clarified that one paramedic died — the step-sister of Oleksandr "Mike" Mulkevich. Another hospitalist is in the hospital with a moderate injury.

Oleksandra "Mike" Mulkevich

The crew of three girls were supposed to be home with their families tomorrow. However, on the bloody account of the Russians — another severed fate of a young brave Ukrainian woman.

The deceased paramedic Oleksandra Mulkevych is survived by her husband and mother.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kherson

On August 14, the Russian occupiers fired a drone at a drinking water point in Kherson. As a result of the attack, a man was killed and two others were injured.

According to the investigation, on August 14, around 12:50 p.m., the Russian military dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle near a drinking water point in Kherson.

A local man died as a result of an enemy strike. A 62-year-old man was also taken to the hospital. He has an explosive injury, brain damage, shrapnel wounds to the head and cerebral coma.

Another 75-year-old civilian received an explosive injury and a shrapnel injury to the lower leg.

The law enforcement officers started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
