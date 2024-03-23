According to the ex-deputy assistant to the head of the Pentagon for NATO and European policy Jim Townsend, the EU is currently doing a lot in terms of helping Ukraine, but it should do much more.

How analysts evaluate EU military aid to Ukraine

Townsend noted that European countries should currently look for creative ways to support Ukraine.

According to him, the policy of NATO member countries has led to the fact that it is currently increasingly difficult to get the House of Representatives of the US Congress to approve the request for financing additional aid to Ukraine.

The analyst emphasized that the Ukrainian military currently has problems due to a pause in military support from Western partners.

How EU countries should use the approach of the Czech Republic in helping Ukraine

Townsend emphasized that the crisis with consideration of the draft law on assistance to Ukraine in the House of Representatives led to the fact that the support of Ukraine from the United States was reduced by at least 3 times.

European countries understand that with the approach of presidential elections in America, they may elect a president who does not want to provide aid to Ukraine at all. So the Europeans are now trying to better organize themselves in order to provide as much as possible, — notes the Pentagon expositor. Share

Townsend noted the amazing work on the part of the Czech Republic, which found a large number of 155 mm ammunition for Ukraine.

I take my hat off to the Czech Republic, which found these munitions in the non-member countries of the Warsaw Pact, which they had kept until now, the analyst emphasized. Share

He noted that other European partners of Ukraine should take up the initiative of the Czech Republic.