A new record. British intelligence predicts an increase in Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The Russian military will most likely continue to suffer high casualties throughout 2024, continuing attacks on several fronts throughout the winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.
Points of attention
- British intelligence forecasts continuous high casualties for the Russian military in the war against Ukraine, with new record losses reported.
- In October 2024, Russian troops experienced average daily losses of 1,354 casualties, marking a significant increase in casualties for the Russian army.
- The trend of escalating losses is expected to continue, as evidenced by the average daily losses of 1,498 Russian troops in the first 12 days of November 2024.
- The General Staff of Ukraine reported that October 2024 was the 'most expensive month' for Russia, with casualties amounting to 41,980 people, nearing a total of 700,000 losses since February 2022.
- Admiral Sir Tony Radakin highlighted the 'extraordinary price' the Russian people are paying for Putin's ambitions, as the country faces the prospect of reaching 700,000 casualties due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia is confidently heading for a new record of losses in the war against Ukraine
Thus, the average daily losses of Russian troops (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in October 2024 reached a new maximum — the rate of losses amounted to 1,354 people per day.
This is the second month in a row that Russian troops have experienced new average daily losses, a record for the war, the report says.
According to the British, the average daily loss for the first 12 days of November 2024 is 1,498, suggesting that this trajectory is likely to continue.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine — 18 November 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 18, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/OhCoylRoai #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wxoSuand2m
According to the intelligence officers, October 2024 became the "most expensive month" of the war for Russia: according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 41,980 people, compared to the previous maximum of 39,110 people recorded in May 2024.
Over the past month, Russia has increased the pace of offensive operations, trying to push back Ukrainian forces on several fronts, including Kursk, east of the Oskil River, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Vugledar.
Russia will most likely continue to suffer high casualties throughout the year, with continued motorized infantry attacks on several fronts throughout the winter.
Losses of the Russian army increased to a record in October
According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in October, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 dead and wounded every day, and their total losses since February 2022 are approaching 700,000.
He emphasized that the Russian people are paying an "extraordinary price" for the invasion of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-