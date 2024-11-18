A new record. British intelligence predicts an increase in Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The Russian military will most likely continue to suffer high casualties throughout 2024, continuing attacks on several fronts throughout the winter. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Russia is confidently heading for a new record of losses in the war against Ukraine

Thus, the average daily losses of Russian troops (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in October 2024 reached a new maximum — the rate of losses amounted to 1,354 people per day.

This is the second month in a row that Russian troops have experienced new average daily losses, a record for the war, the report says.

According to the British, the average daily loss for the first 12 days of November 2024 is 1,498, suggesting that this trajectory is likely to continue.

According to the intelligence officers, October 2024 became the "most expensive month" of the war for Russia: according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian Federation amounted to 41,980 people, compared to the previous maximum of 39,110 people recorded in May 2024.

Over the past month, Russia has increased the pace of offensive operations, trying to push back Ukrainian forces on several fronts, including Kursk, east of the Oskil River, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Vugledar.

Russia will most likely continue to suffer high casualties throughout the year, with continued motorized infantry attacks on several fronts throughout the winter.

Losses of the Russian army increased to a record in October

According to the commander of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, in October, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 dead and wounded every day, and their total losses since February 2022 are approaching 700,000.

He emphasized that the Russian people are paying an "extraordinary price" for the invasion of Ukraine.