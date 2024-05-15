AFU stops active Russian attacks in Kharkiv region
AFU stops active Russian attacks in Kharkiv region

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
On May 15, Russian troops did not attack the positions of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction. The occupiers are trying to gain a foothold and are regrouping.

The General Staff reported updated information about the situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has not carried out active operations since the beginning of the day. They are regrouping to gain a foothold on the achieved line.

In turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the help of intelligence tools, identify individual groups of the enemy, the location of the deployment of its artillery, and inflict fire damage in order to prevent the enemy from accumulating forces and assets in the northern part of the city of Vovchansk.

In addition, the Armed Forces continue combing urban buildings, under the fire control of Ukrainian artillery and unmanned systems, the places of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian occupiers and possible places of equipping enemy positions, added the AFU General Staff.

Also, in the Kupiansk direction, our troops' units repelled one enemy attack. They continued to conduct eight combat clashes in the directions Lyman Pershyy—Synkivka, Kuzemivka—Stelmakhivka, Krokhmalne—Berestovka, Kotlyarivka—Pischane, Karmazynivka—Novoyehorivka. Loss of our positions is not allowed.

Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region: details

On May 10, Russia launched a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. He emphasized that the Defence Forces knew about the plans of the occupiers in the region and were preparing a counterattack.

Later, the AFU General Staff reported that the occupiers "wedged themselves into the defense." Currently, the operational situation remains challenging and dynamically changing. Currently, there are battles for Vovchansk.

In an evening address on May 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Oleksandr Syrskyy, the AFU Commander-in-Chief, is at critical locations of the battles. According to the president, the situation at the front is under control.

On May 14, it became known that the Ukrainian military moved to more advantageous positions in certain areas of the Kharkiv direction, in the districts of Lukyantsi and Vovchansk.

