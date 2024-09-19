Air defense forces shot down all "shahedis" and one missile during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 19, anti-aircraft defense shot down 42 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type over Ukraine. Our defenders also shot down the Kh-59/69 guided air missile.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, the occupiers hit Kharkiv region with three S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region, one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 42 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type ( regions of launches: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF)".

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all 42 attack UAVs were shot down. A Kh-59/69 guided air missile was also shot down in the eastern direction.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Zaporizhzhia region

As the head of OVA Ivan Fedorov reported, the Russian Federation used guided aerial bombs for the strikes.

One woman died, two were injured as a result of an attack by KAB on the territory of Zaporizhzhya district.

According to him, the Russians struck Komyshuva and Novooleksandriv communities at least four times.

The blast wave and fragments of Russian bombs damaged private houses and property.