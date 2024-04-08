Analysts offer Patriot alternatives for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Analysts offer Patriot alternatives for Ukraine

SAM "David's Sling"
Читати українською
Source:  Defence Express

Analysts of the Defense Express portal have found cheaper and, at the same time, no less effective analogues of Patriot air defense systems to protect the sky in Ukraine from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What analogues of air defense instead of Patriot could Ukraine get?

Analysts of the portal point out that currently Ukraine urgently needs long-range Patriot air defense systems, but it will be quite difficult to get them, even against the background of Berlin's promises to find them for Kyiv.

At the same time, as analysts note, while the Patriot search continues, Ukraine could receive similar systems.

In particular, Ukraine has already received some of them, such as SAMP/T.

However, this system was transferred to Ukraine at the beginning of the summer of 2023.

What air defense system can completely replace Ukraine's Patriot

After that, not a single country announced the supply of such air defense systems to Ukraine.

Analysts found another Israeli-made long-range air defense system.

We are talking about the "Slingshot of David" air defense system of the Israeli defense manufacturer Rafael.

The publication notes that this complex has already been used to intercept ballistic missiles and has proven its effectiveness. The last time, with the help of such a complex, in October 2023, it was possible to intercept the Ayash-250 missile

Analysts emphasize that this air defense system is already gaining popularity among EU countries.

Such air defense systems are put into service by Finland.

Analysts note that according to the declared characteristics, the complex even surpasses the Patriot air defense system.

It is noted that the Israeli complex is better than the Patriot in terms of the range of hitting targets, and the cost of ammunition and maintenance is lower.

The Stunner missile has a declared range of hitting aerodynamic targets of up to 300 km, and the minimum range of intercepting ballistic ones is 40 km, due to the use of a two-stage scheme in the missile, the maximum is not announced. In Patriot, the range of destruction of high-altitude aerodynamic targets is indicated as 160 km, and anti-missile defense is implemented at ranges of 60 km. At the same time, even the Pentagon admitted that the price of the Stunner missile is only 20% of the cost of the MSE missile for the Patriot, the authors of the publication emphasize.

Analysts also note that according to the contract between Finland and Israel, the cost of the air defense system itself is very low, since the total cost of the concluded agreement is 317 million euros with the possibility of expansion by another 216 million euros.

Despite the fact that the number of complexes bought by Finland is not disclosed, even 317 million euros for one Israeli air defense system is three times cheaper than one Patriot.

At the same time, the number of "David's Sling" in Israel itself is unknown, as are the technological cycles of its production. But the very fact that it is an Israeli air defense system makes its transfer or purchase even more difficult than finding additional Patriots. Because at the moment, Israel not only does not transfer or sell lethal weapons to Ukraine, there is still a silent blocking of re-exports, — the publication emphasizes.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky announced the number of Patriot air defense systems to close the sky over Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed all drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defense forces destroyed all drones during the night attack of the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The analyst explained the problem with providing Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems
Air Defense Patriot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?