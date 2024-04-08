Analysts of the Defense Express portal have found cheaper and, at the same time, no less effective analogues of Patriot air defense systems to protect the sky in Ukraine from attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What analogues of air defense instead of Patriot could Ukraine get?

Analysts of the portal point out that currently Ukraine urgently needs long-range Patriot air defense systems, but it will be quite difficult to get them, even against the background of Berlin's promises to find them for Kyiv.

At the same time, as analysts note, while the Patriot search continues, Ukraine could receive similar systems.

In particular, Ukraine has already received some of them, such as SAMP/T.

However, this system was transferred to Ukraine at the beginning of the summer of 2023.

What air defense system can completely replace Ukraine's Patriot

After that, not a single country announced the supply of such air defense systems to Ukraine.

Analysts found another Israeli-made long-range air defense system.

We are talking about the "Slingshot of David" air defense system of the Israeli defense manufacturer Rafael.

The publication notes that this complex has already been used to intercept ballistic missiles and has proven its effectiveness. The last time, with the help of such a complex, in October 2023, it was possible to intercept the Ayash-250 missile

Analysts emphasize that this air defense system is already gaining popularity among EU countries.

Such air defense systems are put into service by Finland.

Analysts note that according to the declared characteristics, the complex even surpasses the Patriot air defense system.

It is noted that the Israeli complex is better than the Patriot in terms of the range of hitting targets, and the cost of ammunition and maintenance is lower.

The Stunner missile has a declared range of hitting aerodynamic targets of up to 300 km, and the minimum range of intercepting ballistic ones is 40 km, due to the use of a two-stage scheme in the missile, the maximum is not announced. In Patriot, the range of destruction of high-altitude aerodynamic targets is indicated as 160 km, and anti-missile defense is implemented at ranges of 60 km. At the same time, even the Pentagon admitted that the price of the Stunner missile is only 20% of the cost of the MSE missile for the Patriot, the authors of the publication emphasize. Share

Analysts also note that according to the contract between Finland and Israel, the cost of the air defense system itself is very low, since the total cost of the concluded agreement is 317 million euros with the possibility of expansion by another 216 million euros.

Despite the fact that the number of complexes bought by Finland is not disclosed, even 317 million euros for one Israeli air defense system is three times cheaper than one Patriot.