According to the military expert, director of the Center for Military Legal Research Oleksandr Musienko, Russian war criminals may prepare a new massive missile attack on Ukraine within a few days.

What is known about the plans of the Russian occupiers to repeat massive attacks on Ukraine

I think three days. Three days is enough... Monday-Tuesday, for example, if we take the 25th-26th, they may already be ready for that... Not 150 missiles, well less, well 70, well 60, 80, 90. It is difficult to say, in fact, — said Musienko. Share

He noted that the Russian occupiers are preparing massive strikes on Ukraine in advance, but do not always implement their own plans.

They are preparing, but this does not always mean that everything is applied. That is, we believe that we were hit Thursday-Friday, we count three days... this is enough to recharge, prepare and be ready for departure again. Provided that there are missiles. Judging by everything, they prepared for these shellings, the analyst explains. Share

What is known about the consequences of the missile strikes of the Russian army on Kharkiv

The criminal army of the Russian Federation launched a series of new rocket attacks on Kharkiv during the day.

According to information from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as a result of enemy strikes, warehouses were hit.

According to the investigation, on March 23 at around 5:45 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the Slobid district of the city of Kharkiv. As a result, warehouses and buildings of the enterprise were damaged.

Fortunately, this time there were no casualties.

According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by an Kh-35 missile.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that heating was restored in half of the houses of Kharkiv residents.

According to the mayor, "Kharkivoblenergo" has started connecting to the electricity supply of certain areas of the city.

About 35% of houses are connected to electricity. As for heating, it was possible to connect 50%, — noted the mayor of the city. Share

He added that street lighting and electric transport do not work in Kharkiv.

At the same time, Terekhov could not name the terms of full restoration of electricity supply in the city.

The destruction is very serious, the transformer substation is broken, the supply lines — now it is difficult to talk about the reconstruction of these transformer stations, and therefore the connection of the city, — explains the mayor of the city. Share

He also suggested that blackout schedules would be introduced if needed.

Terekhov also reported that communal facilities, including hospitals and polyclinics, are functioning as usual. There are also shops, gas stations and other establishments of trade and household services in the city, which are equipped with generators.