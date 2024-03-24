According to the military expert, director of the Center for Military Legal Research Oleksandr Musienko, Russian war criminals may prepare a new massive missile attack on Ukraine within a few days.
What is known about the plans of the Russian occupiers to repeat massive attacks on Ukraine
He noted that the Russian occupiers are preparing massive strikes on Ukraine in advance, but do not always implement their own plans.
What is known about the consequences of the missile strikes of the Russian army on Kharkiv
The criminal army of the Russian Federation launched a series of new rocket attacks on Kharkiv during the day.
According to information from the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, as a result of enemy strikes, warehouses were hit.
According to the investigation, on March 23 at around 5:45 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the Slobid district of the city of Kharkiv. As a result, warehouses and buildings of the enterprise were damaged.
Fortunately, this time there were no casualties.
According to preliminary data, the strike was carried out by an Kh-35 missile.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reported that heating was restored in half of the houses of Kharkiv residents.
According to the mayor, "Kharkivoblenergo" has started connecting to the electricity supply of certain areas of the city.
He added that street lighting and electric transport do not work in Kharkiv.
At the same time, Terekhov could not name the terms of full restoration of electricity supply in the city.
He also suggested that blackout schedules would be introduced if needed.
Terekhov also reported that communal facilities, including hospitals and polyclinics, are functioning as usual. There are also shops, gas stations and other establishments of trade and household services in the city, which are equipped with generators.
