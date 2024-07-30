Austrian Colonel Reisner described the seventh phase of Russia's war against Ukraine

During the period of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the war went through many stages that had their own defining features. As for the current phase of hostilities — the seventh — it is characterized by the loss of resources on both sides. Colonel Markus Reisner of the General Staff Service of Austria shared this vision.

Current events at the front and beyond are crucial to the outcome of the war

As the Austrian military officer points out, the offensive of the Russian army, which began in March and continues to this day, was an attempt by the Kremlin to stretch Ukrainian forces.

Its (offensive — ed.) actually started with the Russian offensive on the territory north of Kharkiv... It is possible to recognize the operational intention of the Russian Federation to stretch the Ukrainian armed forces. In other words, an attempt was made to distract the Armed Forces from Donbas, explained Markus Reisner. Share

Moreover, as is known, this stage of the war is also characterized by an increase in the number of Russian soldiers involved.

According to the latest data, about 650,000 Russian soldiers are currently involved.

It is important to understand that about 520,000 of them are at the front. They are trying to advance, first of all, in Donbas.

Reisner also points out that the critical factor for this seventh phase is resources.

At the strategic level, the goal (of Russia — ed.) is to exhaust Ukraine with the help of airstrikes on critically important infrastructure facilities, he emphasized. Share

The situation at the front on July 30

During the current day, 108 combat clashes took place at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian army carried out 71 airstrikes using 107 air defense systems, 340 strikes by kamikaze drones.

In addition, the enemy fired about 3,000 shots at the positions of our troops using various types of weapons.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 40 assault and offensive actions. The Russian occupiers are most active in the Novooleksandrivka, Vesely, Ivanovka, Zhelany, and Yasnobrodivka districts. Share

According to the latest data, the losses of the enemy in this direction amount to 265 people killed and wounded. A tank, three BBM, five units of automobile equipment and one special vehicle were destroyed. In addition, three vehicles and two enemy guns were damaged.