According to Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner, he currently sees 3 scenarios for the further development of the situation in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
How can Russia's war against Ukraine develop further?
According to him, in the first case, the Ukrainian military managed to achieve a significant breakthrough and defeat the occupation army of the Russian Federation, returning the territories occupied by the aggressor country to the borders of 1991.
The second option he calls the breakthrough of the occupying army of the Russian Federation and the loss of Ukraine.
He noted that it is unlikely that the Russian invaders will be able to reach Lviv.
He calls the actual "freezing" of the war unleashed by the Kremlin as the third scenario.
According to him, in the war of attrition unleashed by Russia, Ukraine will be able to survive only with the strong support of its partners.
According to the military, Ukraine has already written itself into history and it cannot be erased.
Are Ukraine's partners providing enough help to win the war?
The Austrian military said that in a war of attrition, point strikes do not give results, instead, it is necessary to carry out massive attacks.
He stated that Ukraine currently does not have such an opportunity.
Reisner noted that in order to change the situation in the war, Ukraine needs long-range weapons systems and the removal of restrictions by partners on the use of their weapons for strikes on strategic targets on the territory of Russia.
According to him, the US is not interested in destroying Russia or forcing it to capitulate, but is simply trying to put the Kremlin in its place.
According to him, attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia reduced Russian production by 5-10%, which is not critical for the enemy.
At the same time, he warned that he does not have any significant weapons system capable of turning the tide of the war, including the F-16, since the criminal army of the Russian Federation is quickly adapting.
Reisner emphasized that to achieve the effect, a massive use of weapons is required - "in a short period of time, for 14 days, almost every day, you need to deliver powerful blows to hit the enemy hard and force them to retreat."