According to Austrian Armed Forces Colonel Markus Reisner, he currently sees 3 scenarios for the further development of the situation in the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

How can Russia's war against Ukraine develop further?

In my opinion, there are three options for the development of events. And all three options depend on how actively the West will support Ukraine. Why? Ukraine currently has very limited opportunities to ensure stable supplies to the Armed Forces at the expense of its own military-industrial complex and population. In other words, everything depends on the resources that the West provides to Ukraine, both military and civilian, Reisner explains. Share

According to him, in the first case, the Ukrainian military managed to achieve a significant breakthrough and defeat the occupation army of the Russian Federation, returning the territories occupied by the aggressor country to the borders of 1991.

The probability of this is currently low. Why? Due to the enormous pressure of the Russians on the entire front, - believes the Austrian military. Share

Artillery of the ZSU

The second option he calls the breakthrough of the occupying army of the Russian Federation and the loss of Ukraine.

He noted that it is unlikely that the Russian invaders will be able to reach Lviv.

Why? Because the Russian side also does not have the resources and opportunities for such a large-scale breakthrough. However, it is quite possible that the Russians will use the breakthroughs or invasions that have already been carried out, Reisner emphasized. Share

He calls the actual "freezing" of the war unleashed by the Kremlin as the third scenario.

In other words, there will be some truce. But this is possible only if both parties see the meaning in it. At the moment, we do not yet see such a situation in the course of the war, where both sides recognize it as appropriate, although, in my opinion, some signals are already visible. Recall that recently President Zelensky noted that Russia should be present at the next peace conference. This can be the beginning of probing opportunities for negotiations, Reisner notes. Share

According to him, in the war of attrition unleashed by Russia, Ukraine will be able to survive only with the strong support of its partners.

And Ukraine has a problem here - its success does not depend on its own will, but actually on the will of those who support it. In military terms, this is called the "center of gravity". Even if Ukraine continues to fight bravely, it will be able to achieve its goal only if the West continues to support Ukraine. Otherwise, it will be difficult. But it is also something that can be seen in a historical context. Perhaps there will be an interim period lasting several decades until the next key development occurs. And here it is important to understand what this situation means for Russia in the long term, the growth of isolation and so on, - emphasizes the Austrian military. Share

According to the military, Ukraine has already written itself into history and it cannot be erased.

This is a fact. The defense success that Ukraine actually achieved is a historical fact. Hundreds of books will be written about this, Reisner is convinced. Share

Are Ukraine's partners providing enough help to win the war?

The Austrian military said that in a war of attrition, point strikes do not give results, instead, it is necessary to carry out massive attacks.

He stated that Ukraine currently does not have such an opportunity.

Reisner noted that in order to change the situation in the war, Ukraine needs long-range weapons systems and the removal of restrictions by partners on the use of their weapons for strikes on strategic targets on the territory of Russia.

Ukraine is trying to get around this by using drones to attack oil refineries or Russian airfields. But the effect is possible only when these limitations are overcome... In a war of attrition, it is not individual point strikes with high accuracy that change the situation. It takes massed attacks, multiple hits at high intensity and over a period of time to really break an opponent. The main problem that Ukraine faced here is that although it is supplied with high-quality and high-precision weapons systems from the West, it cannot use them to the extent and on that scale to exert a significant influence on the Russian side, - explains the Austrian colonel . Share

According to him, the US is not interested in destroying Russia or forcing it to capitulate, but is simply trying to put the Kremlin in its place.

This is often repeated in the United States itself: not "destroy Russia", but "contain Russia". And this is also visible in many examples, in particular, the number of delivered weapons systems. Consider the HIMARS systems, which have demonstrated great effectiveness. Then Ukraine wanted to receive 300 units, but so far received a little less than 48. Remember the delay in the delivery of F-16, about the restrictions on the use of ATACMS. In addition, the US has made it clear that attacks on oil refineries are not entirely positive, as it can lead to a shortage of resources on world markets, Reisner notes. Share

According to him, attacks by Ukrainian drones on oil refineries in Russia reduced Russian production by 5-10%, which is not critical for the enemy.

To achieve a real effect, more intensive mass attacks are needed to really cause economic damage to Russia and deprive it of the resources necessary to continue the war on the front in Ukraine, Reisner emphasizes. Share

At the same time, he warned that he does not have any significant weapons system capable of turning the tide of the war, including the F-16, since the criminal army of the Russian Federation is quickly adapting.

It was clear that Russia was able to adapt to the use of HIMARS. For example, by decentralizing its logistics, as well as using means of radio-electronic warfare and jamming GMLRS missiles launched by HIMARS. The same applies to the use of cluster munitions and ATACMS. They were successfully used against airfields and anti-aircraft systems of the Russian Aerospace Forces, but it can be seen that Russia has already been able to quickly adapt, - the Austrian colonel notes. Share

Reisner emphasized that to achieve the effect, a massive use of weapons is required - "in a short period of time, for 14 days, almost every day, you need to deliver powerful blows to hit the enemy hard and force them to retreat."