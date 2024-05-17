Chasiv Yar Battle: Details of current situation revealed

The battle for Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region has reached its peak, according to Roman Hasco, spokesman for the 80th separate Galician air assault brigade.
What is known about the situation in the area of Chasiv Yar
Hasco emphasised that the intensity of hostilities in the area of Chasiv Yar has remained very high for a long time.
According to him, there are currently no signs of a decrease in the intensity of the fighting.
Hasko stressed that the Russian occupiers have a sufficient amount of artillery ammunition, personnel and feel an advantage in some components.
The spokesman of the 80th separate brigade noted that the Russian invaders are determined to continue their assaults in the area of the city.
What is known about the tactics of the Russian army in the area of Chasiv Yar
Hasko also added that the Russian occupiers are constantly changing their attack tactics near Chasiv Yar.
At the same time, according to him, in general, the situation in the Donetsk region is not easy, because the complete occupation of the region is one of the priority tasks of the occupiers.
