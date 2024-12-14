According to the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,040 war criminals from the Russian occupation army and more than 50 enemy drones.

What's happening at the front?

According to the General Staff, a total of 205 clashes occurred during the day.

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Kolisnykyvka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove, and Lozova.

In the direction of Lyman in Donetsk region, 24 enemy attacks were repelled. The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiya, Zeleny Hay, Shyykivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne, Torske, Dibrova, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna.

In the direction of Siversk, the Russian invaders carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Belogorivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 6 enemy attacks were recorded in the area of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy.

In the direction of Toretsk, 10 attacks by the occupiers were repelled near Toretsk itself, as well as Krymske and Diliivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces stopped 62 attempts by the Russian occupation army to advance towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novy Trud, Zelene, Pishchane, and Pushkin.

Ukrainian military repelled 27 enemy attacks in the direction of Kurakhovoye, near Stary Terni, Sontsivka, Zori, Kurakhovoye, Dalnye, Dachnye, Hannivka, and Uspenivka.

In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 35 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Trudove, Vesely Gay, Konstantinopolske, Sukhy Yaly, Blagodatne, Storozhevo, and Neskuchne.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Zaporizhia region .

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks.

There were 22 clashes in Kursk, the enemy carried out 13 air strikes with 19 guided bombs and launched 399 artillery shells.

What is known about the losses of the Russian occupiers?

personnel — about 761,160 (+1,040) people were eliminated;

tanks — 9,539 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,675 units;

artillery systems — 21,102 (+24) units;

RSZV — 1 thousand 253 units;

air defense systems — 1,023 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 2,229 (+53) units;

cruise missiles — 2,861 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,217 (+40) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 644 (+2) units.