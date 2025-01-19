Defense forces have destroyed 33 missiles and over 300 Russian drones in the last week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense forces have destroyed 33 missiles and over 300 Russian drones in the last week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Defense forces have destroyed 33 missiles and over 300 Russian drones in the last week
Читати українською

Russia has been carrying out a massive bombardment of Ukraine for a week, using hundreds of drones, dozens of missiles, and hundreds of aerial bombs. Ukrainian defense forces have successfully destroyed 33 missiles and over 300 drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully destroyed 33 missiles and over 300 Russian drones in the past week.
  • The Russian army used about 550 attack drones, almost 60 missiles of various types, and over 660 aerial bombs against Ukraine.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their heroism in defending the country and their support for the protection of life and guarantees of stopping the Russian war.
  • On January 18, a new Russian attack began using dozens of drones and missiles in various territories of Ukraine.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the shooting down of two ballistic missiles and 24 attack drones in various regions of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced the number of missiles and drones launched by Russia over Ukraine

In just one week, the Russian army used about 550 attack drones, almost 60 missiles of various types, and over 660 aerial bombs. More Patriots for Ukraine means more protection of life. More range for Ukraine means more guarantees that the Russian war will be stopped.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian military continues to effectively protect the sky.

"This week, our defenders shot down 33 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and 311 strike drones," the president noted.

Another 136 enemy drones failed to reach their targets. Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers for their heroism in defending the country.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 18 — all the details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new enemy attack began at 7:00 PM on January 17.

Dozens of drones and 4 missiles were launched by Russian invaders from Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, as well as from the Voronezh and Bryansk regions of the aggressor country.

This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

As of 08:00, the shooting down of two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles in the Kyiv region and 24 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Donetsk regions was confirmed.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 14 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 2 ballistic missiles and 24 drones during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 18 — all the details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kyiv. Authorities deny information about fourth death
KMDA
Consequences of the Russian army attack on Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Force shoots down 43 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?