Defense forces of Ukraine made 15 strikes on areas where the Russian army is concentrated

As of the morning of August 3, the situation at the front remains tense. Despite this, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2024:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 581,760 (+1,170) people,

tanks — 8406 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,238 (+27) units,

artillery systems — 16,217 (+56) units,

MLRS — 1135 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 908 (+1) units,

aircraft — 363 (+0) units,

helicopters — 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13057 (+52),

cruise missiles — 2410 (+3),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,926 (+54) units,

special equipment — 2723 (+4)

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is known about the situation at the front on August 2-3

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 123 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders during the past day.

The enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike using three missiles, as well as 80 airstrikes, including dropping 114 anti-aircraft missiles.

It is also noted that the Russian army carried out 4,693 attacks, 93 of them from rocket salvo systems.

Last day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, the area of concentration of anti-aircraft missiles, the command post of BpLA, and also hit two anti-aircraft vehicles and an enemy ammunition warehouse, writes the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

The situation in different directions of the front: