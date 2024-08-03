Defense forces of Ukraine made 15 strikes on areas where the Russian army is concentrated

As of the morning of August 3, the situation at the front remains tense. Despite this, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield.
Points of attention
- The Russian army suffered significant losses both in terms of personnel and equipment, which indicates the success of the Ukrainian defense.
- On August 2, 123 combat clashes took place at the front between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army,
- Numerous enemy attacks were recorded in different directions of the front, but Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled them, demonstrating a high level of combat training.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 3, 2024:
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 581,760 (+1,170) people,
tanks — 8406 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,238 (+27) units,
artillery systems — 16,217 (+56) units,
MLRS — 1135 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 908 (+1) units,
aircraft — 363 (+0) units,
helicopters — 326 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13057 (+52),
cruise missiles — 2410 (+3),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,926 (+54) units,
special equipment — 2723 (+4)
What is known about the situation at the front on August 2-3
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 123 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian invaders during the past day.
The enemy struck the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with one missile strike using three missiles, as well as 80 airstrikes, including dropping 114 anti-aircraft missiles.
It is also noted that the Russian army carried out 4,693 attacks, 93 of them from rocket salvo systems.
The situation in different directions of the front:
Six combat clashes were recorded in the Kharkiv direction;
In the Kupyan direction, the number of combat clashes reached three;
In the Lyman direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks;
Ukrainian defenders foiled 11 attacks by the Russian army in the Siverskyi direction;
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 enemy attempts to break through the defenses;
The Russian occupiers tried to penetrate our defenses in the Toretsk direction;
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 36 attacks;
There were 3 combat clashes in the Kurakhiv direction;
In the Vremiv direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of Ukraine;
Two skirmishes took place in the Orihiv direction.