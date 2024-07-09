Diplomatic missions of many countries lowered their flags at embassy buildings in Kyiv as a sign of mourning for the Ukrainians who died as a result of the Russian missile attack on July 8.

Diplomatic missions in Kyiv honoured victims of Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine

Photos with flags at half-mast were published on the X pages of the ambassadors.

Embassy of Germany in Ukraine

We miss the victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Kyiv and Ukraine. The embassy lowered its flags today. We will help the victims and their families. First of all, the children from Okhmatdyt will receive active support from Germany, — wrote the German ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger. Share

Ми сумуємо за жертвами вчорашньої ракетної атаки Росії на Київ і Україну. Посольство сьогодні приспустило прапори. Ми допоможемо постраждалим та їхнім родинам. Дієву підтримку з Німеччини отримають передусім діти з Охматдиту. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/kPxAZuHgpo — Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) July 9, 2024

In his post, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said that Russian evil must be defeated.

The British flag is flown at half-mast outside the embassy in Kyiv today as Ukraine observes a day of national mourning in honour of the victims of Russia's brutal missile attacks yesterday. We will remember them. This evil must be defeated. Martin Harris British Ambassador to Ukraine

British Embassy in Ukraine

The Italian Embassy lowered the Italian and European flags as a sign of mourning for those killed in the Russian attacks on Ukraine on July 8.

38 civilians were killed by Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced such data.

There are 64 people in Kyiv hospitals, 28 in Kryvyi Rih, 6 in Dnipro. Share

All patients from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital have been transferred to other medical institutions, Zelenskyy said.