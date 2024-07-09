Diplomatic missions of many countries lowered their flags at embassy buildings in Kyiv as a sign of mourning for the Ukrainians who died as a result of the Russian missile attack on July 8.
Diplomatic missions in Kyiv honoured victims of Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine
Photos with flags at half-mast were published on the X pages of the ambassadors.
Ми сумуємо за жертвами вчорашньої ракетної атаки Росії на Київ і Україну. Посольство сьогодні приспустило прапори. Ми допоможемо постраждалим та їхнім родинам. Дієву підтримку з Німеччини отримають передусім діти з Охматдиту. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/kPxAZuHgpo— Martin Jaeger (@MJaegerT) July 9, 2024
In his post, British Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said that Russian evil must be defeated.
The Italian Embassy lowered the Italian and European flags as a sign of mourning for those killed in the Russian attacks on Ukraine on July 8.
38 civilians were killed by Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced such data.
All patients from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital have been transferred to other medical institutions, Zelenskyy said.
Emergency and rescue work did not stop all night in some of the places where the rockets were hit. Almost 400 rescuers were involved. Thank you to everyone who saves and cares for our people, everyone who is involved, everyone who helps. We continue our work to increase the protection of our cities and communities from Russian terror. There will be solutions. The world has the necessary power for this. I also thank all the leaders who supported us and are preparing new joint steps to protect life from Russian terror.
