DIU fighters destroyed 2 Russian warehouses with BC in Kharkiv region with drones
Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
a warehouse
In the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.

  • Ukrainian scouts successfully destroyed two Russian warehouses in the Kharkiv region using FPV drones, eliminating four invaders and damaging three dugouts.
  • The operation was carried out by the 'Kryla' unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, showcasing effective use of technology in combat.
  • In addition to destroying enemy fortifications, the scouts also managed to liberate the territory of the Vovchan Aggregate Plant from Russian occupiers, capturing two dozen of them.
  • The intense battle lasted over a week, with the Ukrainian forces facing heavy resistance but ultimately completing their mission with strategic precision.
  • This operation reflects the resilience and strategic capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in countering Russian aggression and reclaiming occupied territories.

Fighters of the "Kryla" unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region "dismantle" enemy fortifications, blow up field ammunition depots and neutralize Russian invaders.

As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.

Also, four invaders were eliminated, one more was injured.

The DIU disclosed the details of the operation to release the Vovchansk aggregate plant

The operation to liberate the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from the occupiers of the Russian Federation lasted more than a week. Special appointees of the DIU also managed to replenish the exchange fund.

An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the DIU special forces managed to capture two dozen occupiers.

The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy at the plant put up a lot of resistance, but in the end we have already completed the task, said the Viking officer.

