DIU fighters destroyed 2 Russian warehouses with BC in Kharkiv region with drones

In the Kharkiv direction, scouts using FPV drones hit three dugouts of the Russian invaders and two ammunition depots.

Fighters of the "Kryla" unit of the Department of Active Actions of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region "dismantle" enemy fortifications, blow up field ammunition depots and neutralize Russian invaders. Share

As a result of the successful use of ten FPV drones, the scouts destroyed three dugouts of the Russian invaders, two ammunition depots and one equipped enemy position.

Also, four invaders were eliminated, one more was injured.

The DIU disclosed the details of the operation to release the Vovchansk aggregate plant

The operation to liberate the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant from the occupiers of the Russian Federation lasted more than a week. Special appointees of the DIU also managed to replenish the exchange fund.

An officer of the Timur special unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with the call sign "Viking" said that as a result of the operation, which lasted more than a week, the DIU special forces managed to capture two dozen occupiers.