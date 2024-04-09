EU diplomacy chief Borrell urges Europe to prepare for new war

According to the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is not the only thing that should be feared by the residents of the European Union.

A large-scale war is possible in Europe

The diplomat points out that the risk of a new war in Europe is not a fantasy, which means that Europeans must find new ways to finance preparations for it.

His statement came just after several European military and political leaders recently warned that Putin could invade NATO shortly.

War is looming over us… and conventional high-intensity war in Europe is no longer a fantasy. Josep Borrell Head of European diplomacy

According to Borrell, it is the Russian Federation that threatens Europe with its war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on EU countries.

The diplomat urges him to ignore the danger even though "the war will not start tomorrow."

How Europe should prepare for war

According to the head of European diplomacy, the first thing to do is to increase investments in defense.

This will require a new intergovernmental financing mechanism similar to the one created during the financial crisis.

Josep Borrell also responded to Europeans' fears of Donald Trump's return to the White House. Trump has threatened not to protect European NATO allies who do not spend enough on defence.