General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 21 Russian attacks in Pokrovsk region

AFU General Staff provides operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 09/07/2024.

In the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy continues to carry out its terrorist attacks with the help of artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation.

From the side of the Belgorod region, the enemy's aircraft struck the territory of the Kharkiv region with guided air bombs, including the settlements of Lyptsi, Mali Prohody, and Hlyboke. At the same time, our soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Vovchansk, Staritsa, and Liptsiv, and two more attacks are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three unsuccessful assaults near Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and Andriivka. The enemy supported its offensive actions with attack aircraft — it struck with unguided air missiles near Chasiv Yar.

The enemy continues to look for weak points in our defence in the Siversk direction. He conducted three attacks near Verkhnokamyanskyi, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka and received a hard rebuff. The occupiers' losses are being specified.

Today, the enemy became somewhat more active in the Lyman direction . The enemy made 12 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Nevske, Makiivka, and Terny. All battles ended without success for the enemy.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried four times to storm the positions of our units near Berestovoy and Pischany.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 9. The enemy is attacking near populated areas: Pivnichne, where our defenders have repelled 5 attacks (one is ongoing), Yuzhne and New York, where two attacks have been repelled. Fighting is still going on in two locations. The aggressor's aviation is active, in particular, the settlement of New York was bombed, on which the enemy dropped eight anti-aircraft missiles, and the occupiers also fired at the area with unguided air missiles.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Tymofiivka, Karlivka, Kalynove, Yevgenivka, Yasnobrodivka, Progres, and Novoselivka Persha. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 21 enemy attacks, eight battles are still ongoing. The enemy's efforts are concentrated near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha. The latter and Oleksandropil were hit by the unguided aerial missiles (UGAM) from the weapons of attack aircraft. Russian terrorists used glide bombs to strike the Myrnograd area.

Four battles have ended near Neitalove, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhove direction.

A battle continues in the Vremivka direction near Vodyane. Our units have already repulsed five enemy attacks. The Defence forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory. Russian terrorists used five guided aerial bombs in this direction. There were also UGAMs, particularly near Urozhaine, Rivnopol, and Staromayorske.

In the Orikhiv direction, three enemy assaults were repulsed near Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.