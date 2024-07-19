General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 76 Russian attacks per day

Since the beginning of the day on July 19, there have been 76 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army. The enemy is more active in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

The current situation in different areas of the front

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 16.00 on 07/19/2024.

On July 19, soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after General Mark Bezruchko shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.

Kharkiv Oblast is under aerial bombardment. Today, the Russians shot down 26 anti-aircraft missiles. They aimed at the settlements of Lyptsi, Hlyboke, and Mali Prohody. The enemy also attacked the city of Chuguiv with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction , the Russians carried out four assault operations near Hlyboke and Vovchansk. The enemy failed during three engagements, and one more battle continued.

In the Kupiansk direction, terrorists attacked positions of Ukrainian units near Novoosynovo, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, and Stelmakhivka. Four attacks have been repelled, and one more is still ongoing.

During the day , the invading army attacked 11 times in the Lyman direction near Serebryansk Forestry, Nevske, Grekivka, and Novosadove. Ukrainian defence forces repelled nine attacks, and two more clashes continued in the Nevsky district.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched six unsuccessful attacks in Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Vyimka, and Pereizne districts.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed the defence lines of the Ukrainians near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora three times. One battle is still going on.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy attacked our troops nine times near Pivnichne, Toretsk, Zalizne and New York. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults, and two more clashes are ongoing in two locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Yevgenivka, and Kalynove. The defence forces are restraining the onslaught of the enemy and have already repelled 18 attacks; three battles are ongoing near Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Enemy losses are being refined.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked six times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Karlivka, and Paraskoviivka. Our soldiers stopped four of the attacks, and two more are in progress.

In the Orikhiv direction , the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defences near Malaya Tokmachka, Shcherbaky and Novoandriivka. During six battles, the Russians were defeated.

In the Prydniprosvkyy direction, the invaders continued to try to knock out units of the Defence Forces from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Two enemy attacks were unsuccessful.

What is known about the Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.07.24 approximately amounted to: