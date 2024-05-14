General Staff Latest: AFU repels 30 Russian army's attacks in Pokrovsk direction

According to the information of the General Staff, currently the greatest activity of the occupying army of the Russian Federation was recorded in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region, where 30 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day.

What is known about the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 13 enemy offensive attempts have already been recorded in the Kharkiv region.

In particular, the Russian occupiers are trying to attack in the direction of the settlements of Hlyboke, Lyptsi, Shebekine, Vovchansk, Borysivka, and Neskuchne.

Currently, fierce battles are being fought on the approaches to Vovchansk.

The Ukrainian military repelled nine enemy attacks in the Kupiansk region.

Three of these attacks are currently being repelled. The occupying army of the Russian Federation suffers losses.

What is known about the hottest areas of the front

About 30 enemy attacks near Novooleksandrivka and Netaylove were repulsed in the Pokrovsk region.

In the Lyman region, the Russian Federation's criminal army tried twice unsuccessfully to improve its tactical position near Ivanivka and Terny.

Also, nine enemy attacks in the direction of Kramatorsk were recorded. The Russian invaders are currently engaged in a fierce battle.

7 attacks by Russian occupiers were repulsed in the Kurakhove region.

The enemy tried to push our defenders in the Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka areas.

6 unsuccessful enemy assaults near Staromayorske were recorded. The invaders received a decent repulse and left.

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, the situation in other directions has not fundamentally changed.

In general, during the current day, the number of clashes increased to 93.

In addition, the military clarified that the occupiers mostly operated in groups of infantry up to 1-2 motorised rifle units.

In response, Ukrainian soldiers continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him confidently.