According to the information of the AFU General Staff, the greatest intensity of hostilities on the part of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is observed in the Pokrovsk and Siversk regions of Donetsk region.
What is known about the situation in the most resilient areas of the front
It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 78 times.
In particular, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through the Armed Forces' defence in Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Rozdolivka, where at least 20 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day.
A high intensity of hostilities was also recorded in the Pokrovsk region. At least 19 enemy attack attempts were recorded in this direction during the day, ten of which the Ukrainian military continues to repulse.
What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region
According to the information of the AFU General Staff, after a brief pause on the morning of May 19, the Russian army intensified combat operations in the Kharkiv region and already tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces seven times.
In addition, near the village of Lukyantsi, the invaders carried out an air strike using five anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kupiansk direction, enemy aircraft struck in the area of Petropavlivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-