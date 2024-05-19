According to the information of the AFU General Staff, the greatest intensity of hostilities on the part of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is observed in the Pokrovsk and Siversk regions of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the most resilient areas of the front

Intense combat operations continue almost along the entire front line, the greatest activity of the occupiers is currently observed in the Siversk and Pokrovsk directions, - AFU General Staff summary emphasises.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 78 times.

In particular, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through the Armed Forces' defence in Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Rozdolivka, where at least 20 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day.

A high intensity of hostilities was also recorded in the Pokrovsk region. At least 19 enemy attack attempts were recorded in this direction during the day, ten of which the Ukrainian military continues to repulse.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, after a brief pause on the morning of May 19, the Russian army intensified combat operations in the Kharkiv region and already tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces seven times.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers became somewhat more active - there have been seven combat clashes here so far. The situation is dynamic, the enemy is trying to push the units of the Defence Forces near Vovchansk, the villages of Starytsya, Lyptsi, the General Staff emphasises.

In addition, near the village of Lukyantsi, the invaders carried out an air strike using five anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ukrainian military is on the defensive position, firing and counterattacking in separate areas, the General Staff emphasises, referring to information as of 13:30 p.m.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy aircraft struck in the area of Petropavlivka.