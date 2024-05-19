General Staff Latest: AFU repels 78 Russia's attack from the day beginning
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff Latest: AFU repels 78 Russia's attack from the day beginning

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Читати українською

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, the greatest intensity of hostilities on the part of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is observed in the Pokrovsk and Siversk regions of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation in the most resilient areas of the front

Intense combat operations continue almost along the entire front line, the greatest activity of the occupiers is currently observed in the Siversk and Pokrovsk directions, - AFU General Staff summary emphasises.

It is noted that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 78 times.

In particular, the Russian occupiers are trying to break through the Armed Forces' defence in Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamyanske and Rozdolivka, where at least 20 enemy attacks were repulsed during the day.

A high intensity of hostilities was also recorded in the Pokrovsk region. At least 19 enemy attack attempts were recorded in this direction during the day, ten of which the Ukrainian military continues to repulse.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the information of the AFU General Staff, after a brief pause on the morning of May 19, the Russian army intensified combat operations in the Kharkiv region and already tried to attack the positions of the Armed Forces seven times.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers became somewhat more active - there have been seven combat clashes here so far. The situation is dynamic, the enemy is trying to push the units of the Defence Forces near Vovchansk, the villages of Starytsya, Lyptsi, the General Staff emphasises.

In addition, near the village of Lukyantsi, the invaders carried out an air strike using five anti-aircraft missiles.

The Ukrainian military is on the defensive position, firing and counterattacking in separate areas, the General Staff emphasises, referring to information as of 13:30 p.m.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy aircraft struck in the area of Petropavlivka.

As of this time, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four attacks, two more are ongoing. The battles took place near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove and Stelmakhivka. The invaders are suffering losses, the information about which is being clarified, AFU General Staff informed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: AFU liquidated over 1,200 Russian soldiers in 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine destroys Russia's "Kovrovets" sea minesweeper
Navy of the Armed Forces
"Kovrovets" minesweeper

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?