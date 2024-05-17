General Staff names the hottest spots on the frontline
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

General Staff names the hottest spots on the frontline

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian military
Читати українською

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to repel the offensive attempts of the Russian occupation army and inflict losses on Russian war criminals.

What is known about the situation at the front

The General Staff notes that the largest number of clashes during the day was recorded in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv region, the attack of the Russian invaders in the direction of the settlements of Hlyboke and Lyptsi was repelled.

The villages of Izbytske and Pokalane were damaged by enemy airstrikes.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's losses today amount to 35 Russian occupiers killed and wounded, our soldiers destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment, including a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and an artillery installation. In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novy, Andriivka and Ivanivka settlements. A guided aerial bomb attack was carried out near Pivnichne, the General Staff reports.

What is known about the situation on the most active areas of the front

It is emphasised that 21 attacks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation were repulsed in the Pokrovsk region during the day.

The greatest enemy pressure is felt in the Novooleksandrivka area.

Enemy attacks were repulsed in the Umansky and Netailovo regions. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

In the Kurakhove area, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position 16 times.

In the direction of Vremivsk, the occupiers carried out two airstrikes in the area of Staromayorske. In the Dnipro direction, the territories near Tyahynka, Tokarivka and Ivanivka were subjected to artillery shelling. The number of unsuccessful enemy attacks near Krynky increased to seven. Our FPV drone operators work efficiently. Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupiers, actively use means of fire damage to the enemy's manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical position in the specified areas, the General Staff reports.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russian occupiers over past day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Chasiv Yar Battle: Details of current situation revealed
Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian arsenal replenished with new Ukrainian mortars and grenade launchers
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Grenade launcher

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?