General Staff names the hottest spots on the frontline

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to repel the offensive attempts of the Russian occupation army and inflict losses on Russian war criminals.

What is known about the situation at the front

The General Staff notes that the largest number of clashes during the day was recorded in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Kramatorsk districts in the Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv region, the attack of the Russian invaders in the direction of the settlements of Hlyboke and Lyptsi was repelled.

The villages of Izbytske and Pokalane were damaged by enemy airstrikes.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's losses today amount to 35 Russian occupiers killed and wounded, our soldiers destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment, including a tank, an armored combat vehicle, and an artillery installation. In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Novy, Andriivka and Ivanivka settlements. A guided aerial bomb attack was carried out near Pivnichne, the General Staff reports. Share

What is known about the situation on the most active areas of the front

It is emphasised that 21 attacks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation were repulsed in the Pokrovsk region during the day.

The greatest enemy pressure is felt in the Novooleksandrivka area.

Enemy attacks were repulsed in the Umansky and Netailovo regions. The situation remains under the control of the Ukrainian military.

In the Kurakhove area, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical position 16 times.