General Staff: the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

The situation on the front line remains difficult. In total, 89 clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles were recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky and Kursk directions are the focal points of intense battles, with numerous attacks by Russian invaders being repelled by Ukrainian defense forces.
- Clashes with the use of artillery and aviation continue in the combat zones, showcasing the determination of Ukrainian soldiers to defend their positions.
- The General Staff reported the elimination of 1,480 Russian invaders and the destruction of a substantial amount of equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- The operational report highlights attacks and defense actions in various directions, such as Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Orikhiv, providing detailed accounts of the ongoing engagements.
- Despite the challenging situation on the front line, Ukrainian forces have displayed resilience in repelling enemy assaults and maintaining defensive positions in different areas.
Current situation on the front on January 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/16/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of the settlements of Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Karpovychi, Liskivshchyna, Kovpynka in Chernihiv region; Popivka, Bila Bereza in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the Petropavlivka and Pishchane areas three times.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terny, and Zarichne. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by Russian invaders, one clash is currently ongoing. The enemy attacked our defensive positions near Verkhnekamyansk and Ivano-Daryivka. Siversk came under enemy air strikes.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. In the Toretsk direction, there were eight enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbinivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled two of them, and fighting is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 30 enemy attacks, one clash is still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked ten times near Konstantinopol, Velyka Novoselka, and Vremivka. Three attacks by the invaders have already been repelled. Fighting continues. The enemy bombed Novopil and Konstantinopol with KABs.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces carried out one assault on the positions of our troops in the Novodanylivka area.
Once, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Dnieper direction.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled eight attacks by the invading forces today, and three clashes are currently underway. The enemy has launched 250 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
The enemy has not carried out any active actions in the Kharkiv and Hulyaipil directions since the beginning of the day.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,480 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9791 (+11) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,368 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 22,015 (+40) units;
MLRS — 1262 units;
air defense systems — 1046 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 331 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22,503 (+120) units;
cruise missiles — 3049 (+31) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34,132 (+137) units;
special equipment — 3697 (+1) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-