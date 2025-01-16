General Staff: the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions remain the hottest on the front

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/16/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region; Karpovychi, Liskivshchyna, Kovpynka in Chernihiv region; Popivka, Bila Bereza in Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the Petropavlivka and Pishchane areas three times.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novoplatonivka, Terny, and Zarichne. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, units of the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by Russian invaders, one clash is currently ongoing. The enemy attacked our defensive positions near Verkhnekamyansk and Ivano-Daryivka. Siversk came under enemy air strikes.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked six times in the areas of Chasovy Yar, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka. In the Toretsk direction, there were eight enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Leonidivka and Shcherbinivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled two of them, and fighting is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Zelene Pole, Elizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 30 enemy attacks, one clash is still ongoing.