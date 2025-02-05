General Staff: there have been 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 05.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, enemy artillery shelling from Russian territory affected the settlements of Bleshnya and Mkhy in Chernihiv region; Stepok in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region. In addition, the enemy carried out an air strike with anti-aircraft missiles in the Galahanivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochky, and another clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike on Stupochky with a KAB.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the Siversk and Verkhnekamyansk directions, six attacks have already been repelled, and two battles are underway.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolubivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Kolodyazy, and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruglyakivka; currently, two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction today, the Russian occupiers twice tried to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the occupied positions in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas, where the Defense Forces repelled four assaults by Russian units. Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka were hit by airstrikes.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vodyanyi Druhy, Yelizavetivka, Promyen, Pishchany, Dachny and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled eight attacks. Enemy losses are being determined. Fighting continues.

In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the area of Konstantinopol today, and another clash is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske, and Bahatyr.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipil and Novopil.