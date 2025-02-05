General Staff: there have been 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. In total, 50 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
- The General Staff of the AFU reports a total of 50 combat clashes between AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day.
- Ukrainian defenders have repelled numerous attacks and are holding back the enemy's onslaught in various directions.
- Enemy artillery shelling from Russian territory has affected multiple Ukrainian settlements, with air strikes and attempts to storm defensive lines reported.
- AFU units have successfully repelled multiple enemy attacks in different directions, with ongoing clashes and determination to hold back the enemy's assaults.
- The defense forces are actively engaged in combat to protect occupied positions and repel Russian invasion attempts, with losses being determined and fighting continuing.
Current situation on the front on February 5
Operational information as of 16:00 05.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction today, the Russian occupiers twice tried to storm the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the direction of Kozacha Lopan, our defenders repelled one Russian attack, and another battle is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruglyakivka; currently, two clashes are ongoing.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novolubivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Kolodyazy, and Torske. Two battles are currently underway.
In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders eight times in the Siversk and Verkhnekamyansk directions, six attacks have already been repelled, and two battles are underway.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochky, and another clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike on Stupochky with a KAB.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to displace our units from the occupied positions in the Toretsk and Shcherbinivka areas, where the Defense Forces repelled four assaults by Russian units. Kleban-Byk and Katerynivka were hit by airstrikes.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Vodyanyi Druhy, Yelizavetivka, Promyen, Pishchany, Dachny and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled eight attacks. Enemy losses are being determined. Fighting continues.
In the Novopavlivske direction, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled two attacks by the occupation army in the area of Konstantinopol today, and another clash is ongoing. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Komar, Rozlyv, Burlatske, and Bahatyr.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Hulyaipil and Novopil.
In Kursk, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders, four more clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 202 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
