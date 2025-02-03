General Staff: there have been over 50 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 53 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Current situation on the front on February 3
Operational information as of 16:00 03.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Baranivka and Bochkovo.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Zagryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks, and another clash is currently underway.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked twice near Terni. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, the settlements of Siversk and Zakytne were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Chasovy Yar area.
Actively using bomber aircraft in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Krymske, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 25 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Malynovka, Novopoltavka, Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka and Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 14 attacks, 11 clashes are still ongoing. The enemy has carried out air strikes in the areas of Oleksandrivka, dropping three anti-aircraft missiles.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked four times near Konstantinopol, Razdolny, and Novy Komar.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders twice unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Novosilka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice tried to advance towards Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky. They were unsuccessful.
In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our defenders near Antonivka and Prydniprovske four times.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 26 air strikes, dropping 37 anti-aircraft missiles, and carried out 89 artillery shells.
