Germany disrupts supply of MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine: details

In Germany, due to problems with logistics, they decided to reduce the number of MRAP armored vehicles that should be transferred to Ukraine.

What is known about Germany's intentions to transfer MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine

It is noted that the discussion on MRAP deliveries has been ongoing for quite some time, and the deliveries themselves have not yet started.

The contract worth 315 million euros was concluded between the Ukrainian government and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau GmbH.

At the same time, the German government took over the financing of the contract.

Journalists for the publication note that from the beginning, the transfer of about 400 such armoured vehicles was the goal.

The authors of the material refer to a secret document of the Ministry of Defence of Germany, dated last September.

The document states that Germany was supposed to deliver MRAP armoured vehicles to Ukraine from January to October, transferring 20 units of this equipment monthly.

It is emphasized that deliveries are currently postponed to June.

Journalists emphasize that the delay was due to the need to supply key components of the MRAP from the USA since they are not produced in Germany.

The German Ministry of Defense claims that "restrictive export licenses from the US to Germany" contributed to the delays.

Journalists of the publication also add that the signed contract provides for converting BATT UMG civilian vehicles.

However, the German company still has not received the necessary mine protection certificates, which are mandatory for transferring equipment to Ukraine.

According to the publication's German Ministry of Defense sources, no successful test for obtaining certificates took place until mid-April.

The company, however, denies this and says that the necessary certificates "from the relevant test centres are available."

What is known about the intentions of the EU to assume a leadership role in the issue of aid to Ukraine

According to Bloomberg journalists, US approval of financing aid to Ukraine will help the Ukrainian military to hold the front line, but it is unlikely to turn the tide of the war.

It is noted that much will depend on how quickly US aid reaches the front line.