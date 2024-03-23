Heavenly punishment for the occupiers. The SBU summarized the scale of losses of the Russian army
Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The Security Service of Ukraine announced the number of liquidated weapons since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The SBU named the losses of the Russian army

Inspired by the filigree work of the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, singer Zlata Ognievich sang her hit "Sweet Punishment". Now it sounds like "heavenly punishment", because every day the soldiers of the Service "deliver" fair punishment to the invaders, - the SBU wrote.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the SBU has destroyed:

▪️ 809 tanks;

▪️ 1298 BMP;

▪️ 674 artillery systems;

▪️ 432 PEP/REB and PPO systems.

This list includes a lot of "analog" Russian equipment: air defense systems "Triumf", TOS "Solntsepok", air defense systems "S-300VM" and "TOR-M2", T-90 "Proryv", BMPT "Terminator", the military added.

Syrsky showed the most vivid episodes of the destruction of the equipment of the Russian army

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky showed vivid episodes of the destruction of Russian equipment and weapons.

Vivid episodes of destruction of enemy equipment and weapons. Our fighters do not allow the enemy to implement his plans, - noted the commander-in-chief in the description of the video.

