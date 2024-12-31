How many Russian missiles and drones were destroyed in 2024 — the response of the Air Force of the AFU

In 2024, Russia significantly increased the number of attacks on critical infrastructure in Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to destroy more than 1,300 missiles of various types, 11,200 attack drones, and 3,200 reconnaissance drones.

The Air Force reported on the Russian missiles and drones destroyed during the year

According to the Air Force, in 2024 the enemy used significantly more missiles and strike drones on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine than last year. In addition, a large number of drones imitating real "Shaheeds" have appeared.

Thus, the enemy is trying to complicate the air situation as much as possible, overload our air defenses and exhaust our sky defenders. In addition, enemy aircraft have launched tens of thousands of guided bombs on the frontline territories, wiping out Ukrainian frontline cities and villages.

In addition, during this year, the enemy has increased both the production and use of ballistic missiles in Ukraine, including the North Korean KN-23.

Despite daily enemy attacks, the Air Force, together with all Defense Forces, continue to hold the sky over Ukraine. In 2024, air defense destroyed more than 1,300 missiles of various types, 11,200 strike drones, and 3,200 reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level. Share

Also this year, Ukraine's air defense shot down 40 enemy planes and 6 helicopters.

During the year, the Air Force aviation performed over 20,000 flight missions, almost 9,000 of which involved the combat use of Western weapons.

For almost three years of the great war, our soldiers have been holding back the Russian invasion, fighting for the future of the state, for the Ukrainian people. Ukraine still needs maximum support from the West, the supply of weapons, air defense systems, and modern multi-purpose aircraft, in order to defeat the enemy and reliably close the sky over Ukraine!

Russia's shelling of Ukraine on December 31

On the night of December 31 and the morning of the same day, Russia used 40 drones and 21 missiles of various types against Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to destroy 22 enemy targets, and another 24 were lost in the field.

In particular, another massive strike was carried out, as a result of which explosions were heard in Kyiv and Shostka, Sumy region. Share

According to Shostka Mayor Mykola Noga, the attack destroyed some infrastructure facilities, as well as damaged 12 multi-story residential buildings, two educational institutions, and other social facilities.