In Kharkiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased

Russia attacked Kharkiv on the night of April 6. The number of dead has reached 7, and 11 have been injured.

As Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of the region, said the city was attacked with S-300 missiles. They were beaten twice again. They aimed at high-rise residential buildings and civil infrastructure.

The second shelling began 30 minutes after the first.

Вночі Харків атакували з С-300



Ворог знову бив двічі - прицільно по житлових багатоповерхівках, дитячих садочках та цивільній інфраструктурі. Другой обстріл почався менше ніж за пів-години після першого.



Повністю зруйнована автозаправна станція, пошкоджені лінії електропередач.… pic.twitter.com/ZPcSPuCFYd — Сергій Болвінов (@serhii_bolvinov) April 6, 2024

As a result of the attack, a gas station was completely destroyed, power lines were damaged. In the middle of the battered 9-story building, there are two holes measuring 5 by 5 meters.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv on April 6

On the night of April 6, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones. The attack lasted 7 hours. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Starokostyantiniv and Kyiv region were under attack.

In Kharkiv in the morning, 6 dead and 10 wounded were reported. At least 9 high-rise buildings, three dormitories, a number of administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station and 10 cars were damaged.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of April 6, the Russian Army launched 32 attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk — RF.

In addition, Russia attacked Ukraine with six missiles of different types:

three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region,

by two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the Saratov region

by one Kalibr cruise missile from the Black Sea.