In Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army during the day

In total, 99 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army in Kurshchyna and inflicted significant losses on the enemy, destroying 9 tanks, 16 armored vehicles, and other military equipment.
- The Russian invaders carried out 39 air strikes and over 493 artillery strikes, using multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones during the conflict.
- Current operational information reveals the intensity of the conflict, with the enemy carrying out missile strikes, air strikes, shellings, and drone attacks in various regions.
Current situation on the front on February 10
Operational information as of 08:00 10.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out a total of two missile strikes using two missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand eight hundred shellings, of which 133 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,427 kamikaze drones for strikes.
The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Nesterne, Slatyne, Udy in Kharkiv region; Filiya in Dnipropetrovsk region; Zvirovo, Pokrovsk, Grodivka, Kostyantynivka, Yasynuvata, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Odradne, Novosilka, Storozhov, Novopil in Donetsk region; Hulyaipole, Chervone, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region; Prydniprovske in Kherson region.
Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck one Buk anti-aircraft missile system, seven areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, five artillery systems, and a command post of the Russian invaders.
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Figolivka.
Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Boguslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Kopanky, and Novolubivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes were recorded near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodyanye Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.
Actively using aviation in the Novopavlovsk direction , the enemy tried in vain ten times to break through near the settlement of Konstantinopol.
In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 air strikes using 69 guided bombs, as well as 493 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
In total, the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,170 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized nine tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 137 operational-tactical UAVs, 109 vehicles and one unit of special equipment of the invaders.
More on the topic
