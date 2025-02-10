In Kurshchyna, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by the Russian army during the day

In total, 99 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Current situation on the front on February 10

Operational information as of 08:00 10.02.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out a total of two missile strikes using two missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 87 air strikes, dropping 138 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand eight hundred shellings, of which 133 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,427 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Nesterne, Slatyne, Udy in Kharkiv region; Filiya in Dnipropetrovsk region; Zvirovo, Pokrovsk, Grodivka, Kostyantynivka, Yasynuvata, Bahatyr, Rozlyv, Odradne, Novosilka, Storozhov, Novopil in Donetsk region; Hulyaipole, Chervone, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhia region; Prydniprovske in Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery have struck one Buk anti-aircraft missile system, seven areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, five artillery systems, and a command post of the Russian invaders.

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Figolivka.

Seven attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction over the past day. Defense forces repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Boguslavka, Stepova Novosilka, Holubivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zagryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Novoserhiivka, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Kopanky, and Novolubivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two clashes were recorded near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 33 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vodyanye Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Pishchane, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.

Actively using aviation in the Novopavlovsk direction , the enemy tried in vain ten times to break through near the settlement of Konstantinopol.

In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 39 air strikes using 69 guided bombs, as well as 493 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.