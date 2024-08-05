According to Western analysts and Ukrainian officials, this summer the criminal army of the Russian Federation will not carry out a new offensive on several areas of the front in Ukraine at the same time.

Is the occupying army of the Russian Federation capable of conducting a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine

A repetition of a large-scale offensive along the entire front line, as in February 2022, is out of the question at the moment, said Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense. Share

The publication's article emphasizes that after the start of a large-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, the occupying army of the Russian Federation rapidly spread hostilities from the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the northern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian military managed to regain almost the entire territory of the Kharkiv region as a result of a lightning counteroffensive.

However, the occupation army of the Russian Federation slowly and relentlessly continued its advance in the east of Ukraine.

Having captured Avdiivka in the winter of 2024, the Russian occupiers continued to advance westward over the following months.

Currently, the criminal army of the Russian Federation is gradually approaching Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military is fighting fierce battles with the Russian occupiers in this direction of the front.

Military Armed Forces

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country announced that the Russian invaders had captured Novoselivka Persha west of Avdiivka and southeast of Pokrovsk.

At the beginning of May, the Russian occupiers also began an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

In Ukraine, this was perceived as pressure with the aim of forcing the transfer of forces from the hot areas of the front in Donetsk region.

At the end of July, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) expressed the opinion that the occupation army of the Russian Federation is unlikely to launch a new offensive campaign in the summer due to limited material resources and personnel.

At the end of July, the Russian occupiers made considerable efforts to advance in the west of the Donetsk region.

However, the criminal army of the Russian Federation most likely lacks the resources for wider offensive operations in Donetsk region and other areas of the front.

According to Nick Reynolds, a research fellow in the field of land warfare at the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), these estimates are generally correct.

What analysts say about the further development of events in the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

At the same time, the analyst noted that the situation remains fragile and highly unpredictable for both sides.

Analysts agree that the criminal army of the Russian Federation, on the orders of the Kremlin leadership, is waging a war of destruction and hopes to exhaust Ukraine's resources before its own.

According to Western intelligence, Iran, China and North Korea are helping Russia with weapons and other resources.

The aggressor country transferred its own economy to military rails and currently relies on large stocks of old Soviet equipment.

The losses of the occupying army of the Russian Federation are achieved mainly at the cost of heavy losses.

According to reports from representatives of Ukraine, the losses of the Russian occupiers at the front in recent months exceeded 1,000 people per day.

According to Kyiv's calculations, Russia is able to attract about 30,000 recruits to its troops every month.

Ukraine continues to receive aid from Western partners. However, despite public statements, there are serious doubts about the future of this assistance, especially in the event of the victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Ukraine received the first batch of F-16 fighters.

Kyiv hopes to use advanced aviation to repel Russia's efforts and strengthen its air defenses.

Reynolds suggested that a large-scale offensive by Russia would be more likely next year, although Moscow may try to conduct further smaller operations before then.

Offensive shocks usually occur in the spring or summer, avoiding the rainy season that follows winter or late fall. Tanks and armored vehicles get bogged down in the off-road.