President Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, emphasized the importance of Ukraine's accession to NATO, noting that the agreements of the Budapest Memorandum "did not work." The Ukrainian leader said this at a briefing in Brussels on October 17.
Zelensky gave an answer regarding the restoration of Ukraine's nuclear arsenal
According to him, he reminded the former head of the White House that the document was signed in particular by the States and the Russian Federation, but in the end, almost everyone violated the agreement, and the memorandum itself did not work.
Zelensky emphasized that Kyiv "knows no more effective alliances" besides NATO, which is why Ukraine chooses it.
As the Ukrainian president noted, Trump noted that Ukraine's arguments regarding joining the North Atlantic Alliance are valid.
At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that inviting Ukraine to become a member of NATO is not a violation of "red lines", but a preventive step towards the expansion of aggression beyond the state's borders.
Bild wrote about Ukraine's ability to restore its nuclear arsenal
The German tabloid Bild wrote that Ukraine allegedly has the necessary materials and knowledge to restore its nuclear arsenal in a few weeks. This is how Bild reacted to President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine currently has only two options: either it will have nuclear weapons, or it must have some kind of alliance.
Bild also quotes an anonymous Ukrainian official as allegedly saying the following:
We have materials, we have knowledge. If there is an order, it will only take us a few weeks to get the first bomb.
The OP, commenting on the publication of the German tabloid, stated that it had nothing to do with reality.
Zelensky's reaction to Bild's statements
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has already reacted to such an accusation by the German newspaper Bild.
We never said that we were preparing to create nuclear weapons.
He recalled that as part of the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine had to receive security guarantees from "highly respected countries" after it surrendered its nuclear arsenal.
