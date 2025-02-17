Kellogg's visit to Ukraine. Zelenskyy to invite Trump's special representative to go to the front

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, former General Keith Kellogg, is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine on February 20. This was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video conference during an official visit to the UAE.

I will invite Kellogg to visit the front line — Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy wants to offer Kellogg a trip to the combat brigades.

We are waiting for Kellogg. We had an agreement that he would come to us on the 20th, he would be there for two days and maybe more, I want to go to the front with him and he would go to the front with me, I think he would not refuse. I want him to study all the issues, the details, so that he could talk to our military, first of all diplomats, but also the military, so that he could see it at different levels. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the president, he wants Kellogg to talk to the military.

I know that he will go to Syrsky, maybe to some commanders, and we will go and talk separately with the Ministry of Defense, maybe with intelligence. We will see what time we have. We will have a broad conversation with him about security guarantees. It is important for us that he understands everything, that he brings all this to the White House. I think that after his meeting and return to the US, we will understand when I will have a meeting with President Trump.

Recall that US President Donald Trump instructed his special representative for Ukraine and Russia, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine within one hundred days.