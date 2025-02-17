Kellogg's visit to Ukraine. Zelenskyy to invite Trump's special representative to go to the front

US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, former General Keith Kellogg, is scheduled to arrive in Ukraine on February 20. This was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video conference during an official visit to the UAE.
I will invite Kellogg to visit the front line — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy wants to offer Kellogg a trip to the combat brigades.
According to the president, he wants Kellogg to talk to the military.
Recall that US President Donald Trump instructed his special representative for Ukraine and Russia, retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine within one hundred days.
