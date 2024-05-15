Latest in Kharkiv region: Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by Russians

In the Kharkiv region, Russians carried out almost 30 attacks on Ukrainian military positions over the past day. A number of clashes are still ongoing.

What is the situation in Kharkiv region

As reported by the governor Oleh Syniegubov in the Kharkiv direction, units of Ukrainian army repelled 11 attacks, in particular in the directions of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Lyptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (RF) - Vovchansk.

Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians carried out 16 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian military in the directions Lyman Pershiy — Synkivka, Vilshanka — Synkivka, Vilshanka — Petropavlivka, Kyslivka — Ivanivka, Krokhmalne — Berestove, Kolomyichikha — Stelmakhivka, Kolomyichikha — Myasozharivka, Kovalivka — Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka — Makiivka. The fighting is continuing. The enemy has no success.

It is also noted that 22 people were injured in Kharkiv during the day as a result of Russian shelling, one woman died in Vovchansk, and two more residents were injured.

So far, 2,202 local residents have been evacuated from Chuhuyiv district, 3,533 from Kharkiv district, 79 from Bohoduhiv district, and 2,177 people have been evacuated by volunteers. A total of 7,991 people were evacuated.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the battles in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Ukrainian Third Assault Brigade occupy defensive lines in the border areas of Kharkiv region and repel numerous attacks of the occupying army of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the forces of the 3rd Assault Brigade unit destroyed the enemy self-propelled gun "Nona" and about a company of Russian invaders.

During the week of fighting, the occupation army of the Russian Federation lost 189 soldiers killed and another 43 wounded.