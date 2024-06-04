Latvia's ambassador to Ukraine explains reasons for Western fears of Russia's loss in war

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western partners would like Ukraine to win the war, but not by losing Russia. Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava explained where these fears of the West come from.

Why the West is afraid of losing Russia in the war

He noted that, first of all, it concerns the strategic stability of nuclear weapons.

The question is to what extent Russia will decline when the Russians lose the war. And what will happen to the Russian nuclear arsenal.... I mean, if there's going to be multiple nuclear-armed Russias, it might seem like a nightmare for a lot of people around the world: what agreements are they bound to, are there any agreements that they're going to follow in terms of nuclear weapons, or are they they will simply shoot it at someone at their will, — noted Ilgvars Kļava.

In addition, he noted that there is also a geopolitical aspect.

The entire media space of Ukraine is filled with this: how it works, who wins what, who loses what, and what the new situation is. We are, of course, in the process. The main thing is that Ukraine cannot be blamed for anything. Ukraine did not start this war. The Russians started, Putin started this war. So all the blame for whatever happens, I mean under what conditions Russia will lose the war and what will happen afterwards, is Putin's fault, not Ukraine. This is an obvious starting point. The Russians started this war, so they will have to pay for it and for the consequences of this war, the ambassador said.

He also added that Latvia's position regarding the possibility of striking Russian aggressors with Western weapons is clear: this is a legitimate goal of Ukraine.

We believe that our minister clearly stated this. There are national interests of the USA and other countries that supply major weapons systems, they have their own national considerations. As for us, we fully understand everything. I mean, legitimate military goals are legitimate military goals... If the country of Russia is at war with the country of Ukraine, then if it is a legitimate military goal, it can be hit, he said.

