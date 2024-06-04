Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western partners would like Ukraine to win the war, but not by losing Russia. Latvian Ambassador to Ukraine Ilgvars Kļava explained where these fears of the West come from.
Points of attention
- Concerns about strategic stability and nuclear weapons are a significant factor in the fear of a war with Russia.
- The geopolitical aspect also affects the West's approaches to the events in Ukraine, where the impact of the war on the region and international politics is considered.
- Ukraine cannot be blamed for the conflict, as it did not start the war, but it has the right to legitimate self-defence against Russian aggression, which emphasises Latvia's position.
Why the West is afraid of losing Russia in the war
He noted that, first of all, it concerns the strategic stability of nuclear weapons.
In addition, he noted that there is also a geopolitical aspect.
He also added that Latvia's position regarding the possibility of striking Russian aggressors with Western weapons is clear: this is a legitimate goal of Ukraine.
The warrior "Latvian" spoke about the Russian plans to capture Baltic States
"Latvian" — a fighter of the 3rd Assault Brigade, a volunteer from Latvia, an ex-fighter of DIU "Kraken" unit in an interview about when Putin will attack the Baltic countries — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, about how Latvians support Ukraine and pro-Russian "waiters" in Latvia, who and how to prepare for war, as well as about AZOV, Centuria, Nord Storm and Cult of the Knife.
In 2017, Mykyta came to Ukraine for a few days but has remained there until now. He created the "Knife Cult" with his brothers, which teaches self-defence techniques with a knife, and the Nord Storm formation, whose members now fight as part of various units. Currently, "Latvian" is a fighter of the 3rd Assault Brigade, in which he fights not only for Ukraine's freedom and independence but also for Latvia's safety.
