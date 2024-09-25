Minus 1250 soldiers of the Russian Federation and 15 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the occupiers during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 646,400 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • During the day, Ukrainian troops destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders and 15 tanks.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 646,400 soldiers.
  • 154 combat clashes were recorded at the front. Ukrainian forces repelled attacks in the areas of numerous settlements.
  • The enemy tried to break out into defense near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Grekivka, Nevsky and other settlements in different directions.
  • The greatest concentration of enemy attacks occurred near Novotoretskyi. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 20-25 assaults in different directions.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,815 (+15) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,304 (+12) units,

  • artillery systems — 18,549 (+74) units,

  • RSZV — 1,199 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 952 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,879 (+115) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2595 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,248 (+73) units,

  • special equipment — 3,168 (+13) units.

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 154 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Kupyan direction, 12 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Kruglyakivka, Pischany, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

  • The enemy attacked 22 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Zarichny.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and near New York.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretske, Krasny Yar, Novogrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka, and Zelene Pole. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretskyi.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Georgiyivka and Tsukuriny. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Dalnyi, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka and Zhelanno Drogo.

