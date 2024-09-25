Minus 1250 soldiers of the Russian Federation and 15 tanks. The General Staff announced the losses of the occupiers during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 646,400 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,815 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,304 (+12) units,

artillery systems — 18,549 (+74) units,

RSZV — 1,199 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 952 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,879 (+115) units,

cruise missiles — 2595 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,248 (+73) units,

special equipment — 3,168 (+13) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 154 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyan direction, 12 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Kruglyakivka, Pischany, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 22 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Zarichny.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the direction of Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and near New York.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretske, Krasny Yar, Novogrodivka, Mykolaivka, Marynivka, and Zelene Pole. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novotoretskyi.