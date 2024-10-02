More than a thousand occupiers and 32 BBM. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 655,560 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military liquidates the soldiers of the Russian Federation, total losses amount to 655,560 soldiers.
  • Over a thousand Russian invaders and 32 pieces of equipment, including tanks, artillery, planes and ships, were destroyed in a day.
  • 155 combat clashes were recorded at the front, including enemy attacks in various directions, which were successfully repelled by the Ukrainian defense forces.
  • Decisive battles took place in Novoosynovo, Hryhorivka and other settlements, as a result of which the enemy had to retreat.
  • The defense forces successfully repelled attacks in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Lysivka and other settlements where the enemy actively used aviation.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,887 (+4) units;

  • armored fighting vehicles — 17,579 (+32) units;

  • artillery systems — 18,869 (+14) units;

  • RSZV — 1204 units;

  • air defense equipment — 963 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 328 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,348 (+26) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,613 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,692 (+71) units;

  • special equipment — 3318 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 155 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

  • There were 25 enemy attacks per day in the Kupyan direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Novoosynivka, Kurelivka, Novoselivka, Vyshnevoi, Kolisnikivka, Hlushkivka, and Kruglyakivka.

  • The enemy attacked 17 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Stupochki.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Krasny Yar, Lysivka, Novogrodivka and Selidove. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka and Lysivka, the enemy actively used aviation.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks in the areas of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka settlements.

