The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 755,940 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,524 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,596 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 21,064 (+3) units,

RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,107 (+14) units,

cruise missiles — 2,859 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,037 (+48) units,

special equipment — 3,637 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 175 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions six times in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached seven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Lozova and Zagryzovo areas.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Zeleny Gayu, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky and Yampolivka.

Two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar and Orihovo-Vasylivka were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Nelipivka areas.

Fifty-one attacks in the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Enemy troops are most active near Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promeny, Dachenskyi, Chumatskyi and Shevchenko.