The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 755,940 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders and 5 tanks.
- The total number of losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the invasion is actually 755,940 soldiers.
- During the last operations at the front, 175 combat encounters and attempts by the enemy to advance in various areas were recorded.
- In various directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the occupiers, restraining them in areas from Hlyboky to Chasovoy Yar and beyond.
- Enemy troops are most active in Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Promenya and other districts, where Ukrainian defenders successfully resisted attacks.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9,524 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,596 (+7) units,
artillery systems — 21,064 (+3) units,
RSZV — 1,253 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1,023 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 20,107 (+14) units,
cruise missiles — 2,859 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 31,037 (+48) units,
special equipment — 3,637 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 175 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions six times in the districts of Hlyboky and Vovchansk.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached seven. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Lozova and Zagryzovo areas.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Zeleny Gayu, Nadia, Makiivka, Torsky and Yampolivka.
Two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar and Orihovo-Vasylivka were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Nelipivka areas.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. In the districts of Sontsivka, Stary Terniy, Zori, Dalniy, Dachny, and Kurakhovo, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 40 times.
Twenty-seven enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders in the direction of Konstantinopol, Novosilka and near Suhy Yali, Storozhevo, Neskuchny and Blagodatny in the Vremivsk direction.
