Putin is preparing to scale up the war against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing not for negotiations, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine - in particular, the Russians are increasing their army by more than 100,000 soldiers.

Russia is preparing to continue and expand the war — Zelenskyy

The President spoke about this in an evening video address.

Zelenskyy reported that the new head of the NATO Military Committee, Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, will be in Ukraine on February 8, and his first trip will be to our country.

In particular, during the meeting with Dragone, preparations for Ramstein were discussed, the president noted.

Now we know — our intelligence reports to us — that the Russians are creating new divisions, developing new military production facilities. Obviously, their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Unfortunately, Moscow is also spreading modern war technologies to that region, in particular drone technologies. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy noted that Putin is not preparing for negotiations at all, not for peace, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine.

Russia is currently increasing its army by more than 100,000 soldiers. All partners should know about this and should see it. We are ready to share the relevant information, and appropriate communication is already taking place through the intelligence line. Share

Zelenskyy called for understanding that every country in Europe will have to strengthen its defense, "and the target of 5% of GDP for defense will not disappear from the agenda."