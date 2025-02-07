Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 attack drones

On February 6, at 7:00 p.m., a new air attack by the aggressor country Russia on Ukraine began. Throughout the night and morning, air defense forces were able to destroy 81 enemy drones.
- Russia launched a new attack on Ukraine using 112 strike drones and drone simulators.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack, involving aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 6-7 — what is known
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russian invaders launched 112 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo — Russia.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is noted that 31 enemy drone simulators have been lost in location.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasize that no negative consequences were identified.
Despite this, the Sumy, Kyiv, and Khmelnytskyi regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.
