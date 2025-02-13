Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 UAVs — how many did the air defense shoot down
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 UAVs — how many did the air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian Drone
Читати українською

The defense forces destroyed 85 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine on the night of February 13, and another 52 enemy UAV simulators were lost in the field without negative consequences.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 85 drones used by Russian troops during the attack on Ukraine on February 13.
  • The air defense operation involved repelling an attack that included 140 Shahed attack UAVs and various simulator drones from multiple Russian directions.
  • 52 enemy drone simulators were lost without any negative consequences during the battle.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 85 Russian Drones

On the night of February 13, 2025 (from 8:00 p.m. on February 12), the enemy attacked with 140 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Air Force of Ukraine

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 85 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odessa regions.

52 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Odessa and Kharkiv regions suffered.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed almost half of the UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 144 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 9 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 6 Russian ballistic missiles and 71 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?