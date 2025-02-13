Russia attacked Ukraine with 140 UAVs — how many did the air defense shoot down

The defense forces destroyed 85 drones used by Russian troops to attack Ukraine on the night of February 13, and another 52 enemy UAV simulators were lost in the field without negative consequences.

Ukrainian Defense Forces Shoot Down 85 Russian Drones

On the night of February 13, 2025 (from 8:00 p.m. on February 12), the enemy attacked with 140 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Air Force of Ukraine

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 85 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odessa regions.

52 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Odessa and Kharkiv regions suffered.