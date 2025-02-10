Russia attacked Ukraine with over 80 drones — how many were shot down by air defenses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 80 drones — how many were shot down by air defenses

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian drones
Читати українською

On the night of February 10, the Russian Federation used more than 80 drones against Ukraine. Air defense forces operated in 11 regions of the country and destroyed the vast majority of the UAVs.

Points of attention

  • Russian Federation launched an attack on Ukraine with over 80 drones, but Ukrainian Air Defense forces successfully shot down 61 of them.
  • Air defense forces operated in 11 regions of Ukraine, destroying the vast majority of the enemy UAVs and repelling the attacks effectively.
  • The enemy attack with Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones from various directions was countered by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 61 Russian drones

On the night of February 10, from 9:00 p.m. on February 9, the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

  • Kursk;

  • Eagle;

  • Millerovo;

  • Shatalovo;

  • Bryansk;

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense report on downed Russian drones

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the 61st Shahed attack drone and other types of drones in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions was confirmed.

Also, 22 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field, previously without negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense destroyed almost half of the UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized all drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 144 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 9 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?