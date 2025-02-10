Russia attacked Ukraine with over 80 drones — how many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of February 10, the Russian Federation used more than 80 drones against Ukraine. Air defense forces operated in 11 regions of the country and destroyed the vast majority of the UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 61 Russian drones

On the night of February 10, from 9:00 p.m. on February 9, the enemy attacked with 83 Shahed-type strike drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions:

Kursk;

Eagle;

Millerovo;

Shatalovo;

Bryansk;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense report on downed Russian drones

As of 09:00, the shooting down of the 61st Shahed attack drone and other types of drones in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions was confirmed.

Also, 22 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field, previously without negative consequences.

As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.