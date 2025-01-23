Russia attacks Konstantinovka with artillery and airstrikes — one person killed, others injured
Russia attacks Konstantinovka with artillery and airstrikes — one person killed, others injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Konstantinovka
In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of shelling and airstrikes on January 23.

  • Russian artillery and airstrikes in Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk have caused casualties and significant damage to infrastructure.
  • The attacks by Russian forces have resulted in one person killed and multiple others injured, violating international laws and causing fear among civilians.
  • Reports indicate that private homes, administrative buildings, and infrastructure facilities have been destroyed or damaged in the ongoing shelling and bombings.
  • Violent attacks on residential areas in Konstantinovka and Kramatorsk demonstrate the escalating conflict in the Donetsk region and highlight the impact on civilian lives.
  • The ongoing assaults by Russian troops, using guided aerial bombs and artillery, have led to a tragic loss of life, destruction of homes, and disruption of daily life for residents in the affected regions.

Russia massively bombs Konstantinovka: there are casualties

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At least one person was killed and one injured in today's shelling of Kostiantynivka; another injured in Pokrovsk. Kostiantynivka is again under constant fire, with Russian artillery shelling the city and aerial bombing.

He noted that as a result of the shelling, 17 private houses, two administrative buildings, five outbuildings, an infrastructure facility, a car, two gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

In addition, in the village of Vyrolyubivka, a Russian drone damaged a house and a power line.

Russia bombed Kramatorsk

On the morning of January 23, Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb with a control module.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Facebook.

At half past four in the morning, the Russians struck a private residential building in Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 with a control module.

It is noted that the ammunition hit occurred next to the roadway.

The blast wave completely destroyed three houses, and two others sustained significant damage. 16 other houses had their slate roofs and windows damaged.

