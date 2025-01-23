Russia attacks Konstantinovka with artillery and airstrikes — one person killed, others injured

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of shelling and airstrikes on January 23.

Russia massively bombs Konstantinovka: there are casualties

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At least one person was killed and one injured in today's shelling of Kostiantynivka; another injured in Pokrovsk. Kostiantynivka is again under constant fire, with Russian artillery shelling the city and aerial bombing.

He noted that as a result of the shelling, 17 private houses, two administrative buildings, five outbuildings, an infrastructure facility, a car, two gas pipelines, and a power line were damaged.

In addition, in the village of Vyrolyubivka, a Russian drone damaged a house and a power line.

Russia bombed Kramatorsk

On the morning of January 23, Russian troops struck a private sector in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb with a control module.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this on Facebook.

At half past four in the morning, the Russians struck a private residential building in Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 with a control module.

It is noted that the ammunition hit occurred next to the roadway.