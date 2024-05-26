Russia gathering another troops group near Ukraine's borders for new offensive, Zelenskyy warns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia gathering another troops group near Ukraine's borders for new offensive, Zelenskyy warns

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia's army
Читати українською

Russia is gathering another group of troops near the border with Ukraine. The occupiers are preparing an offensive 90 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv.

Russia is gathering another group of troops for a new offensive

The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recorded his address in the destroyed printing house in Kharkiv, which was attacked by the Russians a few days ago. It was one of the largest printing enterprises in Europe.

"Just now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place against another attempted Russian offensive," the president said.

Zelenskyy said that the Russians are gathering another group of troops near the border with Ukraine to launch an offensive.

Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions, and 90 kilometres from here to the northwest (from Kharkiv, — ed.), another group of troops is gathering near our border. He who does all this does not want peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is the situation in Kharkiv and the region

On May 10, Russian troops went on the offensive north of the Kharkiv region. Currently, fighting is taking place in Vovchansk and neighbouring settlements.

Earlier, the General Staff announced that the Russians had been stopped in the north, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupiers had engaged in street fighting in Vovchansk.

At the same time, Russian troops bombard Kharkiv every day. On May 25, the occupiers hit the "Epicenter", where there were many people. It is known that as a result of the attack, 12 people died, and more than 40 people were injured.

On May 25, the Russians once again hit the centre of Kharkiv. About 25 people were injured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy names ratio of losses of Ukraine and Russia in Kharkiv region
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Death toll after Russian May 25 strike on Kharkiv rises to 12
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army failed offensive in Kharkiv region due to premature start, analysts say
AFU armoured vehicles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?