Russia gathering another troops group near Ukraine's borders for new offensive, Zelenskyy warns

The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recorded his address in the destroyed printing house in Kharkiv, which was attacked by the Russians a few days ago. It was one of the largest printing enterprises in Europe.

"Just now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place against another attempted Russian offensive," the president said. Share

Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions, and 90 kilometres from here to the northwest (from Kharkiv, — ed.), another group of troops is gathering near our border. He who does all this does not want peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is the situation in Kharkiv and the region

On May 10, Russian troops went on the offensive north of the Kharkiv region. Currently, fighting is taking place in Vovchansk and neighbouring settlements.

Earlier, the General Staff announced that the Russians had been stopped in the north, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the occupiers had engaged in street fighting in Vovchansk.

At the same time, Russian troops bombard Kharkiv every day. On May 25, the occupiers hit the "Epicenter", where there were many people. It is known that as a result of the attack, 12 people died, and more than 40 people were injured.

On May 25, the Russians once again hit the centre of Kharkiv. About 25 people were injured.