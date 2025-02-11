Russia has launched a large-scale combined strike on Ukraine

On the night of February 11, the aggressor country Russia launched a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. This time, it used about 19 missiles of various types and 124 drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 11 — all the details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers used air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles for the new attack.

The enemy struck gas production facilities in the Poltava region — a total of 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided aircraft missiles were used. Additional data is currently being clarified.

In addition, the Russian army used 124 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

In addition, it is noted that 64 Russian drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).