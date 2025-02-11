Russia has launched a large-scale combined strike on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia has launched a large-scale combined strike on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 11 — all the details
Читати українською

On the night of February 11, the aggressor country Russia launched a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. This time, it used about 19 missiles of various types and 124 drones.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation launched an attack on gas production facilities in the Poltava region using cruise, ballistic, and guided missiles.
  • The air defense was able to destroy 57 Russian drones, and another 64 simulator drones were lost in the field.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 11 — all the details

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers used air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles for the new attack.

The enemy struck gas production facilities in the Poltava region — a total of 19 cruise, ballistic, and guided aircraft missiles were used. Additional data is currently being clarified.

In addition, the Russian army used 124 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

In addition, it is noted that 64 Russian drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

This time, the Poltava, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions came under enemy attack.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked a refinery in the Saratov region of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on February 11 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They could be Russian." Trump made a scandalous statement about Ukraine
Trump revealed his main goal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?