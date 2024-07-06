Russia is collapsing. The historian warned of a new round of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Despite the fact that the illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin is currently trying to impose his terms on Ukraine and the world, he will not be able to save his own empire from collapse. Such a forecast was voiced by the professor of the Ukrainian Catholic University, historian Yaroslav Hrytsak.

Russia is approaching collapse

According to the historian, one should not entertain illusions about peace with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, because it will always try to destroy Ukraine.

It is also important to understand that the war on Ukrainian territory is a civilizational war — it is a war between the West and the East.

It will finally end only when Russia irreversibly collapses.

Yaroslav Hrytsak predicts that Kyiv and Moscow can really agree on a temporary truce, after which a new round of war will begin.

It's about finding a way to co-exist now to build capacity and prepare for a new round of war. We don't know what it will be like. But such is the logic. The idea is that the Russian system... is unsustainable in the long term and will collapse sooner or later, the historian believes. Share

Will Putin dare to launch an invasion of NATO

US soldiers will be forced to fight Russian invaders if dictator Vladimir Putin wins Ukraine, according to a prediction by former US Vice President Mike Pence.

That is why the politician called on the US Congress to immediately support additional funding of military aid for the Armed Forces.

If Putin wins in Ukraine, I have no doubt that the time will come when he will cross the border (with Europe - ed.) and our men and women in military uniform will have to fight... It won't be long before he crosses the border and our men will have to fight in accordance with Article 5" of the NATO treaty, according to which an attack on one member of the Alliance is an attack on all. Mike Pence Former Vice President of the USA

He believes that the USA and its allies still have a chance and time to stop Putin in Ukraine.