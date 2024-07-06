Russia is collapsing. The historian warned of a new round of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Despite the fact that the illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin is currently trying to impose his terms on Ukraine and the world, he will not be able to save his own empire from collapse. Such a forecast was voiced by the professor of the Ukrainian Catholic University, historian Yaroslav Hrytsak.
Points of attention
- It is important to understand the civilizational nature of the war that the Russian Federation started against the Ukrainian people.
- A temporary truce between Kyiv and Moscow is predicted, after which a new round of war may begin.
- The US and its allies have a chance to stop Putin in Ukraine and prevent an invasion of NATO.
Russia is approaching collapse
According to the historian, one should not entertain illusions about peace with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, because it will always try to destroy Ukraine.
It is also important to understand that the war on Ukrainian territory is a civilizational war — it is a war between the West and the East.
It will finally end only when Russia irreversibly collapses.
Yaroslav Hrytsak predicts that Kyiv and Moscow can really agree on a temporary truce, after which a new round of war will begin.
Will Putin dare to launch an invasion of NATO
US soldiers will be forced to fight Russian invaders if dictator Vladimir Putin wins Ukraine, according to a prediction by former US Vice President Mike Pence.
That is why the politician called on the US Congress to immediately support additional funding of military aid for the Armed Forces.
He believes that the USA and its allies still have a chance and time to stop Putin in Ukraine.