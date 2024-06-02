Russia may resort to unexpected attacks to catch Ukraine's military by surprise, military expert says

According to retired British Army colonel Glen Grant, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may resort to unexpected attacks in order to catch the Ukrainian military by surprise.
What to expect from the Russian invaders
He emphasized that the Russian invaders will continue to try to achieve at least some success on the front, but this will not be connected with the threat of using nuclear weapons.
Grant noted that despite the gradual advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, in a broad sense, Russia is losing the unleashed criminal war.
According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation will lose at sea and on land, because it continues to suffer numerous losses of personnel and military equipment.
A former British soldier predicted that with the rest of Russia there would be no experienced military to train recruits and lead attacks against the Russian occupiers.
Can the Russian army rebel in Ukraine?
He noted that a similar incident in Russia in 1917 may happen again.
According to him, Ukraine should not wait for something to happen, it is necessary to act in advance, identify potential challenges and find ways to effectively overcome them.
