Russia may resort to unexpected attacks to catch Ukraine's military by surprise, military expert says

According to retired British Army colonel Glen Grant, the occupation army of the Russian Federation may resort to unexpected attacks in order to catch the Ukrainian military by surprise.

What to expect from the Russian invaders

It is somewhat obvious that as the war progresses, Russia becomes increasingly desperate in its attempts to achieve its goals. Attacks are becoming more frequent, more and more old equipment is being brought to the front line, and even innovative tactics are being used, such as the use of battle buggies and motorcycles for attacks. Thus, there is pressure on the Russian front line and on the officers to achieve results, — explains the retired British colonel.

He emphasized that the Russian invaders will continue to try to achieve at least some success on the front, but this will not be connected with the threat of using nuclear weapons.

Grant noted that despite the gradual advance of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, in a broad sense, Russia is losing the unleashed criminal war.

According to him, the occupation army of the Russian Federation will lose at sea and on land, because it continues to suffer numerous losses of personnel and military equipment.

A former British soldier predicted that with the rest of Russia there would be no experienced military to train recruits and lead attacks against the Russian occupiers.

Can the Russian army rebel in Ukraine?

Russian losses amount to 7-10 soldiers against 1 Ukrainian fighter. They may hold out for a while, but over time the quality of the enemy forces will inevitably decline. And how then do they want to hold the front line? What hasn't happened yet is a mass mutiny of Russians somewhere on the front line, where many soldiers would simply turn around and go back, Grant explains.

He noted that a similar incident in Russia in 1917 may happen again.

So, going back to my initial thesis, something is bound to happen. Just don't ask me to guess what, because it's beyond my imagination right now. It is important for Ukraine to be ready for anything, and this means conducting a thorough scenario analysis to predict potential threats, and developing response strategies, the analyst emphasized.