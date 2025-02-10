Russian drone attacks parking lot in Sumy, houses and dozens of cars damaged
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian drone attacks parking lot in Sumy, houses and dozens of cars damaged

Sumy
Читати українською
Source:  Public

At around 11:00 p.m. on February 9, a Russian drone hit a parking lot in a residential neighborhood in Sumy. At least a dozen and a half cars and over 300 windows in 4 multi-story residential buildings were reportedly damaged.

Points of attention

  • Russian drone strike in Sumy resulted in damage to houses, cars, and injuries to residents.
  • Over 300 windows in residential buildings shattered, and around 10 cars caught fire due to the attack.
  • Evacuation efforts are ongoing with 60 citizens already moved out of the area for safety reasons.

Russia attacked Sumy with a shaheed: what is known

The explosion in a parking lot in a residential neighborhood of Sumy was caused by an attack by a Russian suicide bomber.

It was very tough, I thought we were finished. I counted: three, two, one and that was it. It was sharp, scary. Everything was bright, the windows were shaking, everything was shaking. It felt like the house was rising like that. Recently, there was an airstrike in the 12th microdistrict and my husband's family members, two people, died there. And then we literally attended the funeral and we were still so shaken by it, we didn't even have time to believe it and we heard this today," said Daria, a resident of the damaged house.

One injured person is known. This is a woman born in 1987. She was hospitalized, the Sumy City Council reported. One of the houses has no gas supply.

Sumy after the Russian attack

The UAV attack resulted in a fire.

About 10 cars were burning. Some were extinguishing the fire, others were going around the houses, evacuating people. As of now, 60 citizens have been evacuated. So far, there is no information about the dead or injured. It was difficult to extinguish the fire, because the cars are very close together. Also, many have gas installations, which periodically caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished, — said Oleg Strilka, spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Sumy region.

According to Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy, it was a "shaheed" hit:

A lot of windows in the houses were blown out, tomorrow morning a headquarters will be deployed to eliminate the consequences. An examination will be conducted to see if anything else was damaged by the blast wave.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian attack on Sumy ― the death toll has increased
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
There have been even more victims of Russian terror in Sumy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation bombarded Sumy with drones — 3 people died, including a child
Sumy OVA
The Russian Federation bombarded Sumy with drones — 3 people died, including a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed
Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on November 22 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?