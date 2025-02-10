Russian drone attacks parking lot in Sumy, houses and dozens of cars damaged

At around 11:00 p.m. on February 9, a Russian drone hit a parking lot in a residential neighborhood in Sumy. At least a dozen and a half cars and over 300 windows in 4 multi-story residential buildings were reportedly damaged.

Russia attacked Sumy with a shaheed: what is known

The explosion in a parking lot in a residential neighborhood of Sumy was caused by an attack by a Russian suicide bomber.

It was very tough, I thought we were finished. I counted: three, two, one and that was it. It was sharp, scary. Everything was bright, the windows were shaking, everything was shaking. It felt like the house was rising like that. Recently, there was an airstrike in the 12th microdistrict and my husband's family members, two people, died there. And then we literally attended the funeral and we were still so shaken by it, we didn't even have time to believe it and we heard this today," said Daria, a resident of the damaged house.

One injured person is known. This is a woman born in 1987. She was hospitalized, the Sumy City Council reported. One of the houses has no gas supply.

Sumy after the Russian attack

The UAV attack resulted in a fire.

About 10 cars were burning. Some were extinguishing the fire, others were going around the houses, evacuating people. As of now, 60 citizens have been evacuated. So far, there is no information about the dead or injured. It was difficult to extinguish the fire, because the cars are very close together. Also, many have gas installations, which periodically caught fire. The fire has already been extinguished, — said Oleg Strilka, spokesman for the State Emergency Service in Sumy region. Share

According to Artem Kobzar, acting mayor of Sumy, it was a "shaheed" hit: