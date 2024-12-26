Russian losses during the war against Ukraine exceeded 780 thousand soldiers

Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 780,860 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,540 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9630 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 19,933 (+10) units;

artillery systems — 21,357 (+24) units;

MLRS — 1256 units;

air defense systems — 1031 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,971 (+63) units;

cruise missiles — 3003 (+55) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,180 (+63) units;

special equipment — 3667 units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 217 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Dvorichnaya, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, and Lozova. The enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 26 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Serebryansky Forest, and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 assault actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Zelene and Novotroitske. The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks. Share