Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of Russian army losses since the beginning of the invasion already stands at 780,860 soldiers.
- The General Staff reported the destruction of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and other enemy equipment. In total, over 15,000 units of enemy equipment were destroyed in a day.
- Heavy clashes at the front continue: 217 combat clashes have been recorded, the enemy is trying to attack in various directions, actively accumulating forces for further actions.
- Ukrainian defenders are successfully repelling attacks by enemy forces in various directions, and dozens of attempts to break through the defensive lines have been recorded.
- The situation on the front remains tense, but the Ukrainian military continues to effectively defend its territory, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,540 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9630 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 19,933 (+10) units;
artillery systems — 21,357 (+24) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1031 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 20,971 (+63) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 (+55) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,180 (+63) units;
special equipment — 3667 units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 217 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyansk direction, seven attacks by the invaders took place in a day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Dvorichnaya, Pishchane, Kolisnykovka, and Lozova. The enemy is trying to realize its numerical superiority.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 26 times. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Novoyehorivka, Kopanky, Zeleny Gay, Makiivka, Terni, Yampolivka, Serebryansky Forest, and in the direction of Druzhelyubivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 Russian attacks. Individual positions of the Defense Forces were destroyed as a result of assault actions and enemy fire. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Yasenove, Kurakhivka, Andriivka and Dachne.
In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out 35 assaults on our positions in the areas of Konstantinopolske, Yantarny, Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Veleka Novoselka, Novoselka, Blagodatne, and Vremivka.
