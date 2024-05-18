Members of German leader Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party of Germany suddenly began to support an initiative to protect Ukraine's skies by the troops from the West.

More and more German politicians are advocating the protection of Ukraine

German defence expert and politician, Joe Weingarten, expressed his position on this matter.

He said the West should immediately provide assistance to the armed forces to repel Russian air attacks.

Against this background, official Berlin also has no right to stand aside.

“In the current military situation, I believe it is necessary and responsible to deploy German anti-aircraft missile troops in NATO territory on the border with Ukraine to defend the airspace over western Ukraine - for example with Patriot systems.... We must do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is able to withstand a Russian attack.” Joe Weingarten SPD expert on defense issues

He also drew attention to the fact that it was no longer sufficient to provide Kyiv with air defence systems and ammunition for the frontline regions.

According to the German politician, the limited resources of the Ukrainian air defence system could be used more efficiently if NATO countries secured the airspace in the west of the country.

Many German politicians are still blocking important decisions regarding Ukraine

It is worth noting that the leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mutzenich, continues to publicly oppose NATO's defence of Ukraine's airspace.

According to the politician, the party will not agree to this.

Ukraine also defends German freedom, we must not give it up now,’ replied Weingarten to the words of his colleague. Share

Another representative of the German parliament, Andreas Schwartz, said that he considers air defence to be the "Achilles heel" of the Ukrainian army.